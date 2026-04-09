The Texas A&M Aggies had one of the older rosters in college basketball last season, relying on upperclassmen looking for new opportunities to fill in important roles in Bucky McMillan’s system. Seven of the Aggies’ eight leading scorers were classified as seniors in 2025.

However, one key contributor held an additional season of eligibility due to a medical redshirt in 2024. Rotational forward Zach Clemence, who started four games for Texas A&M, has agreed to return for his final season, a critical move for the Aggies' future.

Zach Clemence Returning to Texas A&M for 6th Season

Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence attempts a three-point basket over Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler during the first half of a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Clemence primarily came off the bench for Texas A&M in 2025. He played 16.9 minutes and averaged 6.9 points per game (8.7 in conference play) and shot 40.0% from three on nearly three attempts per game. However, he could have an expanded role in 2026 as the Aggies’ roster faces large turnover.

Among the graduating class for Texas A&M is forward Rashaun Agee and guards Rylan Griffen, Jacari Lane and potentially Marcus Hill, who is expected to apply for a waiver for an additional season of eligibility. These four started a combined 117 games; paired with Rubén Dominguez’s transfer, the Aggies lack continuity.

That makes Clemence’s return so critical. He announced on his Instagram on April 9 that he would be returning to Aggieland for his sixth season of college basketball and his second season with Texas A&M. He is one of a few players who can carry over McMillan's system into Year 2.

Nine players started multiple games for Texas A&M last season, and only three were eligible to return in 2026. Clemence started four, big man Mackenzie Mgbako started seven before suffering a season-ending injury, and guard Pop Isaacs started eight. Isaacs, however, entered the portal on Thursday afternoon, leaving just Mgbako and Clemence of that group.

Clemence’s return means more than just continuity, though. He returns much-needed size, something the team lacked in 2025, standing at 6’11”. He has developed defensively, moves well for his size and his ability to stretch the floor is an obvious fit with McMillan and needed after Dominguez's exit.

As a former top-100 recruit, Clemence started his career with Kansas, where he spent four seasons. He redshirted in 2023 and received a medical redshirt after playing eight games in 2024. He never started a game, averaged more than 2.1 points per game or shot over 27.3% from deep, but he found confidence and a role with the Aggies last season.

At the end of last season, Clemence saw his minutes increase, playing 25.3 minutes per game over the last nine games, including two starts. His best game of the season was a 29-point night against Arkansas on Feb. 25, though he fouled out in 25 minutes. He was also dealing with a foot injury in March, according to Luke Evangelist of TexAgs.

Depending on what Texas A&M does in the portal, Clemence should maintain a significant role with the Aggies in 2026. He, Mgbako and forward Jamie Vinson will likely be the Aggies’ front-court rotation. Between his size, three-point shooting and fit in the scheme, his return should pay dividends.

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