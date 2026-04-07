Rubén Dominguez Transfer Decision Leaves Texas A&M With a Clear Weakness

When Bucky McMillan signed Rubén Dominguez out of Spain last offseason, it did more than provide the Texas A&M Aggies with another forward. With size and a reliable deep ball, he was a perfect fit for McMillan’s offensive systme, and he fit seamlessly with the maroon and white.

Dominguez came to College Station, Texas, and provided experience, having played professionally overseas in Spain since he was a teenager for CB Estudiantes, AB Castelló and Bilbao Basket.

The 23-year-old is entering the transfer portal; he leaves the Aggies with a clear issue to address.

How Rubén Dominguez Transferring Could Shape Texas A&M's Roster

Texas A&M guard Ruben Dominguez celebrates a 3-pointer in the first half during a first-round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dominguez turned 23 in January, and because of his professional overseas experience, he had limited eligibility at the collegiate level. He was credited as a sophomore in 2025, but it is a bit more complicated. After being granted a waiver by the NCAA, he reportedly was given two years of eligibility.

With a clock on his time with the NCAA, Dominguez is entering the transfer portal despite Texas A&M’s success in 2025 and his fit with McMillan’s offense. The Aggies reached the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 32 in Year 1 under McMillan, and Dominguez carved a role as the team’s sharpshooter.

He averaged 10.2 points per game, fourth on the team, and led the Aggies in three-point attempts (6.3) and makes (2.5) per game. He was also second in three-point percentage (40.0%), narrowly trailing guard Rylan Griffen (40.4%).

The Aggies were one of the premier three-point shooting teams in the country, and Dominguez played a part in it. The team's average of 35.9% from deep ranked 67th in the country, and the Aggies were in the top 20 in attempts and makes. However, most of the sharpshooting is now on its way out.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Domingue reacts during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Six players shot over 37% from three-point range for Texas A&M in 2025, and all but two will be elsewhere in 2026. Dominguez is in the portal, along with guard Josh Holloway (40.0% on 0.9 attempts per game), while Griffen (40.4% on 4.9 attempts) and guard Ali Dibba (37.0% on 1.4 attempts) are expiring their eligibility

The only players who currently remain with the program are guard Pop Isaacs (39.6% on 4.7 attempts) and forward Zach Clemence (40.0% on 2.8 attempts). Clemence confirmed that he received a medical redshirt for the 2024 season, giving him eligibility for a sixth year in college.

Isaacs and Clemence started a combined 12 games, primarily providing off-the-bench scoring upside, with Clemence also serving as rotational size for a team that lacked a true center. Both will likely have much larger roles in 2026 if they return, not only because of necessity but also because of their shooting.

Texas A&M sturggled to shoot in its biggest games. Despite shooting 35.9% from three as a team, the Aggies shot 32.0% or worse in 10 of their 12 losses. They went 2–7 in games when they shot below 30% from deep, including losses to Florida, Texas, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Houston in the Round of 32.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez reacts during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Dominguez, similarly, struggled in big games. Texas A&M was 14–2 when Dominguez hit more than two three-pointers, including the Round of 64 win against Saint Mary’s. However, he failed to hit multiple three-pointers in three of the Aggies’ final 13 games, including the postseason.

While Dominguez undoubtedly faltered as the season progressed, giving the Aggies less reliable shooting, his skill set was necessary. He also has much-needed size at 6’6”, and with so many players graduating, he provided a lot of value as a returner. This makes his exit hard for Texas A&M.

Of the nine players who averaged over five points per game, Dominguez and forward Mackenzie Mgbako were the only ones who were not seniors. Clemence and Isaacs are set for a potential return due to medical redshirts, and guard Marcus Hill plans to file for an additional season of eligibility.

Hardly any starters are back for Year 2 under McMillan. Excluding Hill, only 20 starts remain between Mgbako, Clemence, Isaacs and McDermott. Losing players like forward Rashaun Agee and guard Jacari Lane is difficult, but the Aggies are nearly starting over again.

Dominguez’s departure leaves the Aggies in desperate need of shooters but also players who can start right away. There will be a lot of turnover on Texas A&M’s roster for the second season in a row, but with McMillan in for the long game with his contract extension, the program is relying on him to find the solutions once more.

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