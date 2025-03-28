Buzz Williams to Maryland Rumors Are Gaining Steam
On Thursday night, a viral rumor surfaced on X connecting Buzz Williams to a potential job opening with the Maryland Terrapins.
Now, it appears with the smoke surrounding those rumors, there is some fire beginning to develop.
According to reports from Field of 68 college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Williams would be open to taking over the Maryland job, should it indeed open up.
"Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams trying to get involved in Maryland if/when it opens, source told Field of 68," Goodman said on X.
Of course, there have been already a substantial amount of rumors that Maryland head coach Kevin Willard is considering leaving the Terrapins for the Villanova job, which was recently vacated after the firing of Kyle Neptune.
To make things worse, Willard has done nothing to fan the flames of the rumors that he could be leaving for a new job either, telling the media that he had to 'take everything into consideration' following his team's loss to Florida on Thursday night.
“I don’t know what I’m doing,” Willard said. “I love College Park and I love Maryland, but when you’re at this point in your career… I have to take everything into consideration about what’s moving forward.”
It is easy to see why Williams would have an interest in leaving College Station for College Park.
Maryland is one of the better basketball jobs in the country, and while not a blue blood, in terms of programs, it is objectively a better job than at Texas A&M. The Terrapins have multiple final fours in their past and have won a national title as well.
Of course, there is also a major difference in a report that Williams pushing for consideration for the job, and one in which the Terrapins pursuing Willams.
But the mere fact that Williams is reportedly actively pursuing other opportunities to say the least for Texas A&M.
Over the last four seasons, Williams has helped take the Aggies program to another level, making the NCAA Tournament three years in a row, while averaging 24 wins a season over the last four years.
And if he does indeed leave, the Aggies will be starting over from scratch.