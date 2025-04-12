Texas A&M Aggies Contact SEC Forward in Transfer Portal
Per On3Sports, Keyshawn Murphy, Mississippi State’s premier sixth man and one of the SEC’s most efficient bigs, has entered the transfer portal for the second straight offseason — and this time, Texas A&M is in the mix.
Other potential schools include SEC rivals Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss — all programs that are known to be active in the portal.
This is not Murphy’s first rodeo exploring the transfer portal. Around this time last year, he also tested the waters after averaging just 14 minutes per game, but eventually returned to Starkville under head coach Chris Jans.
This past season, the 6-foot-10 junior had a breakout season in which he averaged 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in just 24 minutes per game while shooting an efficient 56 percent from the field.
His best game came against then-No. 20 Pitt, where he dropped 20 points and grabbed 7 rebounds while shooting an impressive 80 percent from the field. Murphy was able to hold his own against the SEC elite, delivering 18 points and 13 rebounds on 57 percent shooting in a strong showing against eventual national champion Florida.
So, does he fit new A&M head coach Bucky McMillan’s system?
While Murphy shot just 4-of-27 from three, he was a force in the paint. Despite not being a starter, the Birmingham native scored double figures in 21 of his 34 appearances.
He also led Mississippi State in blocks (38) and added 31 steals, showcasing his defensive range and paint presence.
As the saying goes, “beggars can’t be choosers”. With less than two weeks left in the transfer portal and 14 roster spots still unfilled, Murphy’s size, production, and experience could be too valuable for the Aggies to pass up.
"Well, as you know, we won't be able to be as selective as we'd like to be right now, but we have to fill a roster and this season is different than any other season because of the lawsuit and that stuff was going on," McMillan said. "Most of the players this year went to the portal early because the compensation out there was significant early because most programs thought they needed to spend a large percentage of their money before this lawsuit was settled. Because of that, a lot of players are not available, and particularly at the level of player that we need in the SEC."