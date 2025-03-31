Texas A&M Aggies Contact Former Longhorns Guard in Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have already been busy making contacts in the transfer portal, which now reportedly includes reaching out to a former member of the Texas Longhorns.
According to The Portal Report, Stephen F. Austin transfer guard Chris Johnson has received interest from Texas A&M after entering the portal on March 24. He played his freshman season for Texas before transferring to SFA and is now looking for his third team in as many years. Johnson appeared in just three games for the Lumberjacks this season.
Johnson is a Missouri City (Houston) native and was a four-star guard in the 2023 class out of prestigious Montverde Academy where he was teammates with Duke's Cooper Flagg, Maryland's Derik Queen, UConn's Liam McNeeley, Georgia's Asa Newell, Ohio State's Sean Stewart and more.
Johnson originally signed with Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks in Nov. 2022 but de-committed and released from his letter of intent in June 2023. He arrived to Texas ahead of the 2023-24 season for the first full year under head coach Rodney Terry but didn't see much action as a freshman.
In 17 appearances with the Longhorns, Johnson averaged just 1.1 points in 4.5 minutes per game. He got playing time at Madison Square Garden last season in the Empire Classic against Louisville and eventual national champion UConn. In the loss to the Huskies, Johnson saw five minutes of action while recording one rebound.
With Stephen F. Austin this past season, Johnson scored a career-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists in a win over University of Dallas (Division III) in November. He then had five points in 15 minutes against the Drake Bulldogs, a team that finished with a 31-4 record and made it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament this season.
However, that marked nearly all of Johnson's playing with the Lumberjacks. His name does not appear on the team's final roster for the 2024-25 season.
The Aggies recently hosted LSU Tigers transfer forward Corey Chest and Northern Colorado transfer guard Langston Reynolds for visits this weekend. It remains to be seen if Texas A&M will continue to show interest in Johnson moving forward or turn attention elsewhere.