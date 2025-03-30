All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Host Elite Guard for Transfer Portal Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies could be closing in on their first commitment out of the transfer portal this offseason.

Nov 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) blocks a lay-up from Northern Colorado Bears guard Langston Reynolds (3) during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) blocks a lay-up from Northern Colorado Bears guard Langston Reynolds (3) during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Even amid some uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Buzz Williams, the Texas A&M Aggies are remaining busy in the transfer portal.

Per an announcement on his social media, Northern Colorado transfer guard Langston Reynolds was in College Station this weekend for a visit.

A Denver native, Reynolds spent the past three years with the Bears but had his best campaign this season, averaging career-best marks in points (16.0), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.4).

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Aggies lost freshman forward Rob Dockery to the portal but it's the eligibility departures that are hitting Texas A&M the hardest. Securing a commitment from Reynolds would be one of the initial steps in building next year's team along with giving the Aggies their first portal commit this offseason.

Reynolds donned the Texas A&M threads and posed for a few pictures during his visit.

A lefty, Reynolds only has 23 career 3-point makes across three seasons but what he lacks in shooting production he makes up for in explosive athleticism. He shot 59.3 percent from the floor this season as a result of his strong will to get the rim and score in the paint.

While the dunks are great, Reynolds' athleticism also allows him to get busy on the boards, something an elite rebounding team like Texas A&M would love to add to the backcourt. Reynolds had a career-high 15 rebounds against Montana in January, which marked one of three games for him with double-digit rebounds.

Reynolds wasn't the only transfer in College Station over the weekend. LSU Tigers forward Corey Chest also made a trip, per Travis Branham of 247Sports. He averaged 6.1 points, a team-leading 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while starting 19 of 26 appearances for the Tigers this season.

It could be only a matter of time before one of these two transfers announces a commitment to Texas A&M. Regardless of what happens, the Aggies will have to remain busy in the portal this offseason if they want to contend in the SEC once again next year.

