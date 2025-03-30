Texas A&M Aggies Host Elite Guard for Transfer Portal Visit
Even amid some uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Buzz Williams, the Texas A&M Aggies are remaining busy in the transfer portal.
Per an announcement on his social media, Northern Colorado transfer guard Langston Reynolds was in College Station this weekend for a visit.
A Denver native, Reynolds spent the past three years with the Bears but had his best campaign this season, averaging career-best marks in points (16.0), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.4).
The Aggies lost freshman forward Rob Dockery to the portal but it's the eligibility departures that are hitting Texas A&M the hardest. Securing a commitment from Reynolds would be one of the initial steps in building next year's team along with giving the Aggies their first portal commit this offseason.
Reynolds donned the Texas A&M threads and posed for a few pictures during his visit.
Take a look:
A lefty, Reynolds only has 23 career 3-point makes across three seasons but what he lacks in shooting production he makes up for in explosive athleticism. He shot 59.3 percent from the floor this season as a result of his strong will to get the rim and score in the paint.
Here's a look at some of his highlights, which features quite a few powerful dunks:
While the dunks are great, Reynolds' athleticism also allows him to get busy on the boards, something an elite rebounding team like Texas A&M would love to add to the backcourt. Reynolds had a career-high 15 rebounds against Montana in January, which marked one of three games for him with double-digit rebounds.
Reynolds wasn't the only transfer in College Station over the weekend. LSU Tigers forward Corey Chest also made a trip, per Travis Branham of 247Sports. He averaged 6.1 points, a team-leading 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while starting 19 of 26 appearances for the Tigers this season.
It could be only a matter of time before one of these two transfers announces a commitment to Texas A&M. Regardless of what happens, the Aggies will have to remain busy in the portal this offseason if they want to contend in the SEC once again next year.