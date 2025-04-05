Texas A&M Makes Surprising Head Coach Hire
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball program has reportedly found its new head coach following the departure of Buzz Williams to Maryland.
Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Aggies are hiring Samford's Bucky McMillan as the team's next head coach. The two sides have reportedly agreed to a five-year deal. He spent the past four seasons with the team, posting a 99-52 record.
McMillan, 41, has been one of the hottest young names in coaching after turning Samford into a legitimate program over the last four years, winning 20-plus games in each season, including a 29-win campaign in 2023-24 and an NCAA Tournament berth. The Bulldogs lost a controversial heartbreaker to the Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of March Madness last season.
Some Texas A&M fans might argue that he's more of a risk and less of an established name, but the upside could be massive if the Aggies can give him the resources he needs to succeed. Based on what he's done at Samford, McMillan can certainly take advantage in College Station.
However, he'll have to put together an entirely new roster after a mass player exodus this offseason. The Aggies have lost Wade Taylor IV, Manny Obaseki, Henry Coleman III, Hayden Hefner, Andersson Garcia, Zhuric Phelps, CJ Wilcher and more.
As for Williams, he's already brought Texas A&M transfers Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington to College Park with him. He sent an official goodbye to Texas A&M fans on Thursday.
"Words cannot describe how thankful I am for the past six years. every relationship, every contribution, every buzz's bunch camp, all the historic things we accomplished together, and most importantly, that you welcomed myself and my family with open arms," Williams wrote. "From the moment we returned to Texas, the impact on our hearts was evident and profound. The love and care of the people and this place is special. and we will never forget our time here."
Now with their new head coach, the Aggies will make their way through the rest of the 2025 offseason looking to put together a roster that can contend in the SEC.