Texas A&M To Host Five-Star Recruit This Weekend
Bucky McMillan has done an outstanding job of building the Texas A&M Aggies' roster back up for this season, but his work on the recruiting front is far from over.
With the early signing period just a month away, the Aggies currently have just one player committed in Neiko Mundey, a four-star guard from Maryland. This isn't a massive red flag or anything, as the regular signing period isn't until April and basketball recruiting classes generally aren't very large, but it would be nice to build up the class ahead of time.
This weekend, McMilland and co. have a chance to leave an impression on one of the best recruits in the entire class.
Top SF Recruit Caleb Gaskins to Visit Texas A&M
According to Joe Tipton of On3 and Rivals, five-star forward Caleb Gaskins is set to visit Texas A&M this weekend. On3 has Gaskins as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 12 recruit in the entire class.
Gaskins has also scheduled visits to Florida on Oct. 18 and Ole Miss on Nov. 8, per 247Sports. He previously visited Miami on Sept. 12 and Texas on Sept. 20.
With his 6-foot-8 frame and ability on both ends of the court, Gaskins could be a cornerstone player for the Aggies for years to come, if they can land him of course.
"Gaskins is a long, strong, and physical four-man who defends, rebounds, and is continuing to develop his offensive game," 247sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report. "His most reliable individual offense is in the mid-range area right now, where he has a high release to score over contesting defenders with pull-ups and in the mid-post. ... He averaged 1.7 assists against 3 turnovers, but there were still flashes of passing potential and quick processing as a decision-maker when he wasn’t trying to force his individual offense.
"Defensively, he’s engaged and already versatile. While not necessarily a dynamic athlete or super twitchy mover, he does have good feet when pulled to the perimeter. He keeps people in front of him and does a pretty good job getting around screens for a player his size. He’s even more natural guarding bigger players in the post, where he can be physical and hold his ground without fouling. Away from the ball, he can scramble, cover the court well in long-rotations, and then finish possessions by rebounding in traffic (7.8 per game)."
The Aggies open their season at home against Northwestern State on Nov. 3.