Texas A&M Aggies March Madness Favorite vs. Michigan: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a big 80-71 win vs. the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs on Thursday night, securing their place in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.
In that game, Aggies forward Pharrel Payne finished with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while Wade Taylor added 15 points and five assists.
Now, Texas A&M's opponent for the Round of 32 has been set, as they will take on the No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines, who are coming off of a 68-65 win over UC San Diego on Thursday night.
The Wolverines are led by the center combination of Vladislav Golden and Danny Wolf, with Goldin averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, while Wolf puts up 13 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest. Both players can also shoot the three, averaging 35.5 percent and 34 percent, respectively.
In their win vs. the Tritons, Goldin finished the game with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Wolfe added nine points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. Guard Tre Donaldson also added 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
Donaldson averages 11.6 points and 4.2 assists per game, and hits 38.3 percent from deep, while Nimari Burnett averages 9.6 points and hits 40.6 percent from three.
Here is how to watch, listen, and bet the game below:
HOW TO WATCH
WHAT: No. 4 seed Texas A&M vs. No. 5 seed Michigan
WHEN: Saturday, March 22 at 4:15 p.m. CT.
WHERE: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)
CHANNEL: CBS
RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Analysts: TBD
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
SPREAD: Texas A&M -2.5
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -144, Michigan +120
OVER/UNDER: 140.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
