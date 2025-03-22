All Aggies

Texas A&M vs. Michigan NCAA Tournament: Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Texas A&M Aggies and Michigan Wolverines fight for a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Zach Dimmitt

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) reacts after the win over Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) reacts after the win over Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Saturday when they take on the Michigan Wolverines at Ball Arena in Denver.

No. 4 seed Texas A&M pulled away from the 13th-seeded Yale Bulldogs for an 80-71 win on Thursday. The No. 5-seeded Wolverines survived a thriller over UC San Diego, which entered the NCAA Tournament as a trendy upset pick.

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams understands the challenge ahead but also recognizes that this year's special group won't be replicated. The Aggies have maintained a core group that features Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Manny Obaseki, Andersson Garcia, Henry Coleman III and Hayden Hefner.

Texas A&M Aggies
March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) and teammates huddle up during the second half against the Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, it's hard to have this kind of continuity.

"What has happened with our group probably won't happen anymore to have such a large contingent of returning pieces," Williams said. "Wade, Henry, Andy, Hayden. Tomorrow, Hayden will have played in more games than anyone in the history of Texas A&M."

Michigan and head coach Dusty May realize the kind of physicality that Texas A&M presents. Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin lead the team in scoring and rebounding but May said that he'll need to backcourt to come up big on the boards.

"If our guards can rebound long rebounds, it should put us in situations with three on three in the open floor. It's so important to have guards that attack rebounds so we have an advantage off the bat."

Michigan guard Nimari Burnett played against Texas A&M during his time with Alabama and remembers all too well what kind of style the Aggies play with.

"I played against A&M before in my past. They're a very physical team on the boards," Burnett said. "They're one of the best teams in the country on getting second-chance points. Blocking out is No. 1 on our list going into this game."

HOW TO WATCH

SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. CT.

BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel

Texas A&M -2.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -146, Michigan +122

Over/Under: 143.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

