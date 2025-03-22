Texas A&M vs. Michigan NCAA Tournament: Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Saturday when they take on the Michigan Wolverines at Ball Arena in Denver.
No. 4 seed Texas A&M pulled away from the 13th-seeded Yale Bulldogs for an 80-71 win on Thursday. The No. 5-seeded Wolverines survived a thriller over UC San Diego, which entered the NCAA Tournament as a trendy upset pick.
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams understands the challenge ahead but also recognizes that this year's special group won't be replicated. The Aggies have maintained a core group that features Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Manny Obaseki, Andersson Garcia, Henry Coleman III and Hayden Hefner.
In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, it's hard to have this kind of continuity.
"What has happened with our group probably won't happen anymore to have such a large contingent of returning pieces," Williams said. "Wade, Henry, Andy, Hayden. Tomorrow, Hayden will have played in more games than anyone in the history of Texas A&M."
Michigan and head coach Dusty May realize the kind of physicality that Texas A&M presents. Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin lead the team in scoring and rebounding but May said that he'll need to backcourt to come up big on the boards.
"If our guards can rebound long rebounds, it should put us in situations with three on three in the open floor. It's so important to have guards that attack rebounds so we have an advantage off the bat."
Michigan guard Nimari Burnett played against Texas A&M during his time with Alabama and remembers all too well what kind of style the Aggies play with.
"I played against A&M before in my past. They're a very physical team on the boards," Burnett said. "They're one of the best teams in the country on getting second-chance points. Blocking out is No. 1 on our list going into this game."
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas A&M -2.5
Moneyline: Texas A&M -146, Michigan +122
Over/Under: 143.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.