All Aggies

Texas A&M Signs Former Longhorns Big Man Transfer

The Aggies have brought in a former arch-rival via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns forward Jamie Vinson shoots over forward Peter Filipovity
Texas Longhorns forward Jamie Vinson shoots over forward Peter Filipovity / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have added another talented piece to the roster under new head coach Bucky McMillan.

On this time, it comes from an arch-rival.

According to reports from 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, former Texas Longhorns big man Jamie Vinson has committed and signed with the Aggies.

Standing at 6-11, 225 pounds, Vinson played in nine games this past season while averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.9 minutes per contest.

Texas Longhorns forward Jamie Vinson guards Houston Christian guard Elijah Brooks
Texas Longhorns forward Jamie Vinson guards Houston Christian guard Elijah Brooks / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vinson will join a Texas A&M transfer class that has some notable talent. The Aggies landed their top commit of the offseason with the addition of Indiana transfer Mackenzie Mgbako along with guards Jacari Lane (North Alabama), Josh Holloway (Samford) and Marcus Hill (N.C. State) and Kansas forward Zach Clemence. Per On3, the Aggies are also reportedly in the mix for Kansas guard Rylan Griffen, who the Longhorns coveted last offseason.

An Austin native and former Vanderbilt signee, Vinson de-committed from the Commodores last offseason following the coaching change from Jerry Stackhouse to Mark Byington. He took official visits to Kentucky, South Carolina and Rutgers before choosing the Longhorns.

Vinson played his first two years of high school ball at St. Michael's Catholic Academy in Austin before taking his talents to the prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., which has been home to multiple big-name players over the years, most notably Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

Vinson scored a season-high six points on 3 of 3 shooting in a win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 16. He also hit his first-career collegiate 3-pointer in the win over New Orleans on Dec. 19. He appeared in just one SEC game, the loss to Alabama at home on Feb. 11.

feed

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Men's Basketball