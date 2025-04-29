Texas A&M Signs Former Longhorns Big Man Transfer
The Texas A&M Aggies have added another talented piece to the roster under new head coach Bucky McMillan.
On this time, it comes from an arch-rival.
According to reports from 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, former Texas Longhorns big man Jamie Vinson has committed and signed with the Aggies.
Standing at 6-11, 225 pounds, Vinson played in nine games this past season while averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.9 minutes per contest.
Vinson will join a Texas A&M transfer class that has some notable talent. The Aggies landed their top commit of the offseason with the addition of Indiana transfer Mackenzie Mgbako along with guards Jacari Lane (North Alabama), Josh Holloway (Samford) and Marcus Hill (N.C. State) and Kansas forward Zach Clemence. Per On3, the Aggies are also reportedly in the mix for Kansas guard Rylan Griffen, who the Longhorns coveted last offseason.
An Austin native and former Vanderbilt signee, Vinson de-committed from the Commodores last offseason following the coaching change from Jerry Stackhouse to Mark Byington. He took official visits to Kentucky, South Carolina and Rutgers before choosing the Longhorns.
Vinson played his first two years of high school ball at St. Michael's Catholic Academy in Austin before taking his talents to the prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., which has been home to multiple big-name players over the years, most notably Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.
Vinson scored a season-high six points on 3 of 3 shooting in a win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 16. He also hit his first-career collegiate 3-pointer in the win over New Orleans on Dec. 19. He appeared in just one SEC game, the loss to Alabama at home on Feb. 11.