Texas A&M Aggies Starter Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies are saying goodbye to another familiar face as an offseason of major changes treads on.
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington is entering the transfer portal after three seasons in College Station. The New Orleans native enters with a "do not contact" tag, potentially signaling that his next destination is already close to being decided. He started 23 of 32 games this season while averaging 4.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.
This move comes after the departure of head coach Buzz Williams, who took the job at Maryland to replace Kevin Willard.
Washington is the latest Aggie to enter the portal, joining guard Jaelyn Lee, starting big man Pharrel Payne and forward Rob Dockery. Texas A&M has also said farewell to Wade Taylor IV, Manny Obaseki, Henry Coleman III, Andersson Garcia, Hayden Hefner, Zhuric Phelps and CJ Wilcher, who are all out of eligibility. Coleman III, Hefner, Obaseki and Taylor IV had played together since the 2021-22 season before the arrival of Washington and Garcia the following year.
Washington scored a season-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals in Texas A&M's win over Georgia on Feb. 11.
"It's a little chirping back and forth with me and the Georgia bench," Washington said after the win. "I feed off things like that. That's my game. A lot of people might think it's a distraction for me, but it gets me more amped up. That's how I like to play. I like to talk. ... They got quiet on me. I was talking to them like 'Why we ain't talking now, y'all making the game a little boring.'"
Washington helped spark a defensive masterclass in the second half by the Aggies, as Texas A&M didn't allow Georiga to hit its first field goal of the second half until the 7:20 mark.
"That's the best in my college career, we ain't never do that to a team, go 14 minutes without making a basket. That's exceptional," Washington said. "That just shows how much we're on the same page, how much we care for each other. We're communicating on the floor, on both sides, offensively and defensively. And that would change the game around for us, our intensity defensively."
He'll now look to bring physicality and toughness to another Power-conference team.