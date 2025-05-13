Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Forward Earns NBA Combine Invite
After a strong performance at this weekend's NBA G League Elite Camp, Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako has earned an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week, the G League announced Sunday night.
Mgbako, who transferred to A&M from Indiana this offseason, was one of five players to earn an invitation after this weekend's camp, which featured 41 total players competing in a series of drills and 5-on-5 games. The other four to earn an invite include Missouri's Tamar Bates, Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard, Penn State's Yanic Kodan Niederhauser and Lachlan Olbrich from Australia.
According to Travis L. Brown of KBTX, Mgbako scored a game-high 19 points and four rebounds in the first game of the camp. He also scored a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds in a second game.
Just because Mgbako is attending the combine doesn't mean he will definitively be in the draft. It could be just a way for him to learn more about his current draft stock what he needs to work on as a player before presumably his final collegiate season. He has until June 15 to withdraw his name from the draft if he chooses to play for A&M.
New head coach Bucky McMillan basically had to rebuild the Aggies' roster from scratch this offseason, and Mgabko was probably his biggest addition. Over two seasons at Indiana, the former five-star recruit averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field, including 32.8 percent from three-point range.
Unfortunately, former Aggies superstar Wade Taylor IV did not receive a combine invite after the camp. Taylor is the Aggies' all-time leading scorer with 2,058 in his career and had his number raised to the rafters of Reed Arena in his final home game. He scored 13 points over his two games at the camp.
The 2025 NBA Draft begins on June 25 at 7 p.m. CT, though it remains to be seen if Mgbako will be there.