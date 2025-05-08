Two Texas A&M Aggies To Participate in NBA G League Elite Camp
Former Texas A&M Aggies forward Wade Taylor IV and recent transfer addition Mackenzie Mgbako will take part in the NBA G League Elite Camp this weekend, the G League announced this week.
The showcase will take place from Friday-Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The G League describes it as "a three-day event that gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives." Some of the top performers will earn invitations to the NBA Draft Combine, which also takes place at Wintrust Arena from May 11-18.
Over his four years at A&M, Taylor became one of the best players to ever wear an Aggies jersey. He holds the program record with 2,058 career points (14.6 per game), and had his number raised to the rafters in his final game at Reed Arena. The Dallas native was also a first-team All-SEC selection in each of the past three seasons.
Taylor leaving alone would be enough to give the Aggies an entirely different identity, but that's far from the only change the team has seen this offseason. Nearly all of the Aggies' key contributors entered the transfer portal after head coach Buzz Williams left to take the same job at Maryland, with some of them even following him to the East Coast.
In turn, new head coach Bucky McMillan has brought in a wide range of players via the transfer portal, and Mgbako is the biggest addition of all. The Gladstone, N.J., native averaged 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field over his two seasons at Indiana. He was also the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024.
Mgbako will have to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft by June 15 in order to play for the Aggies, but it's a safe assumption that he will do so in time. However, he seems to be keeping his options open in regard to his future.