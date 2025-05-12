Texas A&M Transfer Guard Commits to Third Team This Offseason
Former Texas A&M Aggies transfer guard Duke Miles has made a commitment out of the transfer portal ... again.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, Miles has committed to Vanderbilt after being released from his National Letter of Intent by Texas A&M on May 5. He will now join a Commodores program that appears to be on the rise following the first season under head coach Mark Byington.
Vanderbilt marks Miles' third commitment of the offseason. After playing for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2024, he hit the portal and committed to Virginia before back off and signing with the Aggies on April 23. However, his time in College Station was short-lived and he was back in the portal once again.
When counting Virginia and Texas A&M, Miles has now "committed" to six programs during his college career after playing his first three years at Troy and one at High Point. The April addition of Kansas transfer guard Rylan Griffen came shortly after the news of Miles' intentions to be released, hinting that Griffen's arrival potentially played a part in his decision.
Last season with the Sooners, Miles started all 34 games while averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor, 43 percent from 3-point range and 83.1 percent from the free throw line.
Under new head coach Bucky McMillan, the Aggies have built a portal class that features Griffen, N.C. State guard Marcus Hill, North Alabama guard Jacari Lane, Samford guard Josh Holloway, Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko, Kansas forward Zach Clemence, Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako and Texas big man Jamie Vinson.
Following the departure of Buzz Williams, the Aggies had to replace multiple major roster losses. Wade Taylor IV, Andersson Garcia, Hayden Hefner, Henry Coleman III and Manny Obaseki all ran out of eligibility while players like Pharrel Payne, Solomon Washington, George Turkson Jr. and Andre Mills all followed Williams to Maryland.