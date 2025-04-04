Texas A&M’s Transfer Portal Exodus Continues With Former 4-Star Guard
Texas A&M Aggies coach Buzz Williams is officially out, and so are his players. Freshman guard Andre Mills joins the laundry list of Aggies that have entered the transfer portal, as reported by On3’s Grant Grubbs.
Slated to take over the guard spot after Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps graduated, the Brimmer and May School graduate had yet to record a minute with the Aggies.
Despite Mills’ lack of playing time in college, he offers an extensive high school resume. He was named Player of the Year by the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council after averaging 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game in his senior year. Mills was a 247Sports four-star prospect and the No. 21 shooting guard in the 2024 class. He was considered the No. 4 prospect in New England by NewEnglandRecruitingReport.com.
When the news of Williams’ departure broke, Mills took to Instagram to show his support for the coach, per Tony Catalina.
When A&M does secure a head coach, they will have the opportunity to build and shape the team however they want. Retaining junior forwards Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington could help the new coach establish a new culture while upholding the framework of what Aggie basketball is.
Mills entered the portal with a “Do not contact” tag, meaning he will initiate communications with the programs he is interested in. Payne and Washington both have the same tag. Given the players’ relationship with Williams, it would not be shocking to see them follow him to Maryland. Mills grew up in Massachusetts, so making the move to Maryland would put him closer to home.
With the portal window closing April 22, the Aggies’ new coach will have to move quickly to rebuild the roster with veteran talent after the mass exodus.