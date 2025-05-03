Wade Taylor IV Says Goodbye to Texas A&M, Declares for NBA Draft
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV is officially moving on to the next chapter of his basketball career.
Taylor IV announced Saturday on Instagram that he's declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft after spending five memorable seasons in College Station.
He ended his time as an Aggie as the program's all-time leading scorer along with seeing his No. 4 jersey being hung in the rafters at Reed Arena.
"As I close this chapter of my basketball journey, I want to express-my deepest gratitude to everyone who made these past four years so meaningful," Taylor IV wrote. "Playing at Texas A&M has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt the spirit, the pride, and the unwavering support that makes this place special. Wearing the maroon and white and representing this university has been.a blessing I'll carry with me forever."
"To Coach Buzz and the entire staff-thank you for believing in me, for pouring into me, and for helping me grow both on and off the court. You took a chance on a kid from Dallas and gave me the space to lead, to learn, and to become the best version of myself. The culture you built taught me how to compete the right way-with toughness, humility, and heart. I'm a better man because of your guidance."
Here's a look at his full announcement:
Taylor IV's college career ended having never made it past the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. This included a loss to Michigan to end this past season.
But leading up to that, Taylor IV had a March 2024 to remember. In the span of 10 days, he helped Texas A&M earn its first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team after taking down Auburn, had his jersey honored in the rafters, broke the program's career scoring record, earned his third straight All-SEC First Team selection and became the SEC Tournament's all-time scorer.
This past season, Taylor IV started all 30 games he appeared in while averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 assists per contest.
The 2025 NBA Draft begins on Wednesday, June 25.