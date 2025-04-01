All Aggies

Texas A&M Basketball Head Coach Hot Board: Who Can Replace Buzz Williams?

Texas A&M is officially on the hunt for a new head coach.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament
Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies officially lost head coach Buzz Williams to the Maryland Terrapins after six years with the program.

Obviously, this comes as a devastating loss for the Aggies, who had helped the Aggies to one of their better stretches in program history, making it to three straight NCAA Tournaments and earning two SEC Coach of the Year Awards along the way.

Now, however, it is time for Athletic Director Trev Alberts to undergo the unenviable task of finding his replacement.

So where could the Aggies go from here? Texas A&M Aggies On SI has compiled a few initial names to keep an eye on, including a familiar foe.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks with guard Sean Pedulla
Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard (right) talks with guard Sean Pedulla during the first half against the Texas Longhorns. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Chris Beard, Ole Miss

Immediately after the news of Williams' departure left, speculation surrounding Ole Miss - and former Texas Longhorns - coach Chris Beard being an option for the Aggies began to surface.

At first, this may sound like a long shot or a farfetched idea. However, there are a few things here that could make the scenario a more realistic one. For starters, Ole Miss is not exactly a basketball destination school. The Aggies have a superior history - albeit not drastic - on the hardwood, and it does have a chance to be moderately better job than the one in Oxford.

Beard has also been extremely successful in the state of Texas, leading both the Longhorns and Texas Tech to big seasons in the past, including a national title appearance for the Red Raiders.

On top of all that, how poetic would it be for the Aggies to hire a former Longhorns coach who was once thought to be the savior of a desolate program?

Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur talks to head coach TJ Otzelberger during the Iowa State men's basketball
Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur talks to head coach TJ Otzelberger during the Iowa State men's basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. / Kelsey Kremer/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State

Otzelberger's name has been floated around over the past few months in a few different searches. He has transformed Iowa State's program over the course of four seasons and has certainly earned the right to be considered for another high-level job.

After taking over in 2021 for a team that went 2-22 the year before, he's led the Cyclones to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and has become one of the hottest names in coaching while doing so. Iowa State has been a No. 6 seed or better in the last three NCAA Tournaments.

Otzelberger has the proven ability to lead a program makes him a name that's impossible to ignore for any team with a coaching vacancy. Time will tell if Alberts feels the same.

Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland stands on the sidelines
Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Florida Gators during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech

Another coach will a good history in the state of Texas, Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland should at least be on the call list for Alberts.

Over the past two seasons, he has guided the Red Raiders to back-to-back tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight this season - something Williams could never do. He also got North Texas to 31 wins in 2022, and led them to a March Madness berth in 2020-21.

On the flip side, a move from Lubbock to College Station - as much as Aggie fans won't want to hear it - could be considered a down grade. The Red Raiders invest heavily into their basketball program, and are among the heavy hitters in the conference.

Nevertheless, the Aggies have the money to make it enticing and change that narrative. Whether or not they try to do it, is another question.

Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament
Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Samford Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bucky McMillan, Samford

One of the hottest young names in coaching, McMillan, 41, has turned Samford into a legitimate program over the last four years, winning 20-plus games in each season, including a 29-win campaign in 2023-24 and an NCAA Tournament berth.

He would be more of a risk and less of an established name, but the upside could be massive if the Aggies can give him the resources he needs to succeed, and McMillan can take advantage of them.

Loyola basketball coach Drew Valentine arrives to watch Grand Rapids Catholic Central take on Ferndale in the Division 2 stat
Loyola basketball coach Drew Valentine arrives to watch Grand Rapids Catholic Central take on Ferndale in the Division 2 state semifinal game on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. 220325 Grcc Ferndale Bball 002a / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drew Valentine, Loyola-Chicago

An even younger name in the up-and-coming category, Loyola-Chicago's Drew Valentine is only 33 years old. That said, he has filled in quite nicely after the exit of Porter Moser to Oklahoma, going 80-50, and winning 20-plus games in three of his four seasons. He also made the NCAA tournament in 2021-22.

Outside of his age, however, the other knock against Valentine here is his lack of experience in the state of Texas.

If he could figure that out, though, he could be a winner in College Station.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans reacts during the second half against the Baylor Bears
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans reacts during the second half against the Baylor Bears / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Chris Jans, Mississippi State

Another familiar face, Mississippi State's Chris Jans is 63-40 in three years in Starkville and has led the Aggies to three-straight tournament appearances. Granted, he has not won a game in the tournament.

That said, he is extremely familiar with the SEC and has led New Mexico State to a trio of March Madness appearances as well - and that is not an easy task for anyone.

If the Chris from Oxford says no, perhaps the one from Starkville will say yes.

