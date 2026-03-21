Texas A&M Basketball is Quietly Building This Key Precedent for the Future

While the odds may be stacked up against Texas A&M basketball in its Saturday night matchup with Houston, head coach Bucky McMillan has already done the impossible in his first season at the helm of the Aggies' program. From building a last-minute roster to blowing preseason expectations out of the water, A&M is far ahead of schedule in a rebuild year.

But more impressive than that is the fact that this is the fourth-straight year that the Aggies have made it to the Big Dance, keeping their streak alive amid daunting odds. Led by star forward Rashaun Agee, the Maroon and White are building a precedent for the future.

With that said, let's take a peek at what McMillan and his debut Aggies squad have done in an incredibly short time in College Station.

Defying the odds

Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee (12) celebrates in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When McMillan took the job with the Aggies, the program was in dire straits. With former head coach Buzz Williams departing to Maryland with his coaching staff and key A&M starters, Aggieland was left barren for its next boss...or so it seemed.

After making the jump from Samford, McMillan's first coaching job outside of the state of Alabama started with a scramble through the transfer portal for those still looking for a home. From former stars to overseas talent, A&M pieced together its vision for the 2025-2026, and the Aggies got to work immediately with the hand they were dealt.

A whopping six 100-plus point games was indicative of the Maroon and White's new Bucky Ball style of play, and the Aggies scored more points than they ever have in the past half-decade. Gone are the days of board-crashing with fruitless efforts, enter the age of fast-paced attack.

That attack has truly paid off, as A&M was picked to finished 13th in the Southeastern Conference and instead turned doubt into results, finishing in a tie for fourth. Even with an early exit in the SEC Tournament, the first-round victory over Saint Mary's pays dividends for the future of Aggies basketball under McMillan.

But now with its biggest matchup in the early goings of McMillan's career, A&M will have to channel its true underdog mentality to pull off an upset worthy of Aggies legend. But even if they fall short of the victory, there's a blueprint for a strong future that could keep the streak of NCAA tournament berths coming for years to come.

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