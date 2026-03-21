Texas A&M vs Houston Injury Report in Second Round of March Madness

The No. 10 -seed Texas A&M Aggies are now set to take on the No. 2-seed Houston Cougars in the second round of March Madness. The matchup is set to take place on Saturday at 5:10 p.m., and will be broadcast on TNT.

Aside from Mackenzie Mgbako's season-ending injury at the beginning of the year, the Aggies have remained relatively healthy this season. The Cougars, on the other hand, saw their center and guard depth take a hit earlier in the season with the injuries of Jacob McFarland and Kordel Jefferson. They both remain unavailable.

It's no secret that Mgbako's injury stands out in this matchup, even if it was expected the entire time. Houston is known for its physical defense, which could limit some of the offensive runs that Texas A&M experienced against Saint Mary's.

Why Mgbako's Injury Feels More Relevant Now

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils forward Daniel Mayfield (22) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Through just seven games with the Aggies to start the season, Mgbako averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. While he didn't put up game-breaking numbers in his brief time on the court this season, he was still contributing at an extremely high level.

At 6-foot-9, 225 pounds, Mgbako's size stands out even among other centers. The absence of that size could come into play against Houston. While Ali Dibba has stepped up in Mgbako's absence, the Cougars excel at wearing down their opponent, meaning that every additional frontcourt body matters in this matchup.

Speaking of frontcourt bodies, Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr. sticks out when it comes to the size comparison. At 6-foot-11, the true freshman gives Houston a size advantage that McMillan's squad can't ignore.

In the Cougars' first-round win over the Idaho Vandals, Cenac Jr. totaled just seven points offensively, but recorded an astounding 18 rebounds in the process. That's the kind of performance that can tilt a game in a team's favor. If the Aggies are to stay within striking distance of Houston, it's likely that they'll need to keep the freshman forward from having a big game.

Even without its star center, Texas A&M has been able to compensate by leaning into its fast-paced offense. The Aggies are at their best when they speed teams up and cause chaos in the turnover game.

If the Aggies can find a way to disrupt the Cougars' balanced style of play, the size difference may not end up defining the game.

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