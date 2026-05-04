What Texas A&M Basketball Is Getting In Jalen Shelley

Nearly every piece is in place for Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan for the 2026-27 season, and it is looking mighty fine.

After a phone call with a forward, he convinced yet another star to come to Aggieland, and his name?

It’s Jalen Shelley.

He transferred from LMU and averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Before his stop there, he was a member of USC’s squad, where he averaged 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. There has been a ton of growth since his freshman season, and he appears to be ready to have a breakout year with A&M.

Nearly all the qualities and attributes he brings to the Aggies fit the culture ‘Bucky Ball’ is known for: a fast-paced offense that loves to shoot the three-ball, apply defensive pressure, and be one of the highest-assist teams in the nation.

Why Jalen Shelley Is a Special Fit

Jan 4, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jalen Shelley (1) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

When Shelley suits up to wear the Maroon and White, he will exhibit a ton of athleticism that will be displayed day in and day out on the court. He moves quickly, has great hands, and makes plays in transition.

The Little Elm, Texas native will be perfect when it comes to controlling the tempo of a basketball game. He is very dangerous on an open floor with plenty of highlight reels that have fans dropping their jaws. It’s not only his ability to finish in transition, but his ball handling that makes him dangerous.

One of his specialties is thriving in pick-and-roll situations, as well as his shot selection, which relies on mid-range jumpers. Last season, the Aggies didn't take a ton of mid-ranger shots, as that wasn’t one of their strengths, so either it was a target for them to address or something he’ll adapt to in this system, but it is a great skill needed to play SEC basketball.

A couple of other areas he excels in are rebounding and attacking on defense. He can box out, track the basketball, and attack the glass effectively. Not only that, he is known to shine, pulling down defensive boards, averaging 5.6 last season, which is something A&M needed.

During his time at LMU, he ranked among the WCC leaders in defensive rebounds at 5.56 per game and was named to the All-WCC Honorable Mention team. He’s a talent that will blossom in a system that values his capabilities and rotates him in and out a ton. Get ready for another stud in McMillan’s army to step up and contribute significantly.

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