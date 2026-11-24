The first of a few matchups for Texas A&M men’s basketball outside the United States takes place Thanksgiving Week in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis-Signature Series.

The Aggies will take on the Musketeers at one of the cooler destinations that any college basketball team could play at. Both schools are excited for the non-conference clash and are well aware of the resume-building opportunities that come with winning this game.

Both teams have solid shooters and can lock in on defense, so that this game will feature lots of amazing athletes. Here is more information on what to know going into Wednesday's tipoff.

How To Watch

Mar 31, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) shoots a layup against Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) during the first half of the NIT college basketball finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Who: Texas A&M Aggies (0-0 SEC) vs. Xavier (0-0 Big East)

What: Sixth game of the season for A&M and Xavier

When: Wednesday, November 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Imperial Arena (Nassau, Bahamas)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

TV Announcers: (Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin)

Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network/1620 AM.

Radio Announcer: Giovanni Heater (play-by-play)

Last Season: It was smooth sailing for the majority of last year for Bucky Ball in his first season in Aggieland as his team made a strong run in March before losing to Houston in the second round in Oklahoma City. McMillan & Co. tallied a 22-12 record (11-7 SEC play). As for Xavier, it finished 15-18 (6-14 Big East play), ending in a sad loss to UConn.

Series History: The all-time series sits on the side of the Aggies, 2-0. Both schools have met only twice as that was back in 1965 and 2022. A&M won 98-86 and 73-72, so the Maroon and White are hoping to keep that streak going.

Coaches

Bucky McMillan: Bucky McMillan took over as head coach at A&M after former head coach Buzz Williams left for Maryland. So far, the relationship has been great, as his offense and defense have been a thrill to watch. Lots of fans have rallied around the excitement he has brought to Reed Arena, creating a winning environment. He originally coached Samford before moving to the SEC.

Richard Pitino: A new face is running the show at Xavier, and it is Richard Pitino. He took over for former head coach Sean McDermott and previously coached at Florida International, Minnesota, and New Mexico before moving to the Big East. This is now his second season, and his accomplishments include being named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2017 and Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2025.

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