What Pop Isaacs Said in His First Texas A&M Media Availability

The Aggies’ new star guard is good to go this season.

DJ Burton

Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) drives against UMKC Kangaroos guard Jamar Brown (5) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies basketball team is no stranger to impressive talent at the point guard position. In the rafters of Reed Arena, there are two jerseys hanging, both of guards: Acie Law IV and Wade Taylor IV.

After the departure of coach Buzz Williams and Taylor, new head coach Bucky McMillan is set to start the new era in Texas A&M basketball history with his own star point guard, proven star Pop Isaacs.

With his first couple of months in College Station in the books, Isaacs spoke to the media for his first time wearing a Texas A&M logo.

Meet Pop Isaacs

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles against Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Isaacs is one of McMillan’s impressive transfer portal adds to his inaugural team, and has a chance to be one of the integral parts of the squad. Over his collegiate basketball career, he has accumulated over 14 points per game, three assists and three rebounds through three seasons.

“A&M is a dope place to be, College Station is a dope place to be,” Isaacs said. “Bucky’s a great person to be around on a daily basis, so College Station’s been great so far for sure.”

Last season at Creighton, Isaacs suffered a hip injury that sidelined him for the greater part of the season.

”I had never sat out that long before in my life, so I was kind of taken aback a bit,” Isaacs said. It wasn’t something I was too fond of. It taught me resilience in a way, for sure.”

Upon committing to Texas A&M, Isaacs’ was still up in the air. The star guard was not completely cleared until the end of August, giving A&M fans quite a scare.

”I probably feel like I could have been going for a little bit,” Isaacs said. “I mean, I felt good for a while now, so I’ll say it like that, just kind of making sure, you know, we crossed our T’s and dotted our I’s so, so I feel good. I’m glad I’m back out there.”

The Aggies are set to embark on their new journey under McMillan and their completely new squad on Saturday, Oct. 26, when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. The Fightin’ Farmers have a tough SEC schedule this season and will take trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, while hosting reigning champion Florida, Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He graduated from Texas A&M with a journalism major and a sport management minor. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also served as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

