All Aggies

Texas A&M Draws Pittsburgh In 2025 ACC vs. SEC Challenge

Texas A&M is set to face Pittsburgh in the ACC/SEC challenge next season.

Olivia Sims

Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 ACC/SEC matchups have been set, with Texas A&M going on the road to Pittsburgh in what should be a solid matchup. An official announcement is expected soon with dates and times, but for now, the Aggies will travel up to face the Panthers in Pittsburgh.

It's hard to get a grasp on the Texas A&M men's basketball team since there is only one returner from last season, but the work that head coach Bucky McMillan has done in the transfer portal has been outstanding.

With 12 players out of the portal, McMillan has certainly outdone himself, securing some big names such as Indiana transfer Mackenzie Mgbako and Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs. These two, along with others on the roster, should be players who lead the Aggies in multiple areas this upcoming season.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots the ball.
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots the ball while Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Pittsburgh ended the 2024-2025 season with a 17-15 record, going 8-12 in the ACC. The Panthers did not make the NCAA Tournament due to their number of losses, as well as losing the first game in the ACC Tournament to Notre Dame.

The Panthers will return senior forward Cameron Corhen next season, who transferred from Florida State, and had a big impact on the Panthers offense, averaging 28.4 minutes a game, and shooting a team-high 63.5 percent from the field.

While there is some talent coming back, the Panthers lose their stud Jaland Lowe who left Pittsburgh for Kentucky. Lowe averaged 16.8 points per game last season as well as 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

With a brand new Texas A&M team and a Pittsburgh team who lost their main player, the ACC/SEC Challenge will be interesting this year to see who takes charge of the court on both sides.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Basketball