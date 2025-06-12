Texas A&M Draws Pittsburgh In 2025 ACC vs. SEC Challenge
The 2025 ACC/SEC matchups have been set, with Texas A&M going on the road to Pittsburgh in what should be a solid matchup. An official announcement is expected soon with dates and times, but for now, the Aggies will travel up to face the Panthers in Pittsburgh.
It's hard to get a grasp on the Texas A&M men's basketball team since there is only one returner from last season, but the work that head coach Bucky McMillan has done in the transfer portal has been outstanding.
With 12 players out of the portal, McMillan has certainly outdone himself, securing some big names such as Indiana transfer Mackenzie Mgbako and Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs. These two, along with others on the roster, should be players who lead the Aggies in multiple areas this upcoming season.
On the other hand, Pittsburgh ended the 2024-2025 season with a 17-15 record, going 8-12 in the ACC. The Panthers did not make the NCAA Tournament due to their number of losses, as well as losing the first game in the ACC Tournament to Notre Dame.
The Panthers will return senior forward Cameron Corhen next season, who transferred from Florida State, and had a big impact on the Panthers offense, averaging 28.4 minutes a game, and shooting a team-high 63.5 percent from the field.
While there is some talent coming back, the Panthers lose their stud Jaland Lowe who left Pittsburgh for Kentucky. Lowe averaged 16.8 points per game last season as well as 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
With a brand new Texas A&M team and a Pittsburgh team who lost their main player, the ACC/SEC Challenge will be interesting this year to see who takes charge of the court on both sides.