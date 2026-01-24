Anyone like a basketball game with a ton of 3-pointers?

Well, Texas A&M had ice in its veins, making 12 3s at intermission against South Carolina and finished with 17, which was one short of tying the season-high.

Guards Ruben Dominguez and Zach Clemence lit it up from behind the arc with seven of the first 12 made. Six players had at least one three-pointer made at halftime, and nine finished with at least two points in the destruction of the Gamecocks.

At one point in the game, there was a 23-2 run where the Aggies couldn’t miss from deep, and it electrified the 12th Man and the rest of the team, moving to 16-4 on the season.

Aggies vs Gamecocks Recap

Aggie hoops 🤝 12th Man pic.twitter.com/qSFi1rbNi4 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 24, 2026

Leading the way for A&M was Clemence with 21 points and two rebounds.

Clemence made his first three of the evening, which generated the 23-2 run over the course of 7:46 that put the Gamecocks in a four-minute scoring drought. It was full speed for A&M, who went on a 12-0 run in a time span of 3:21.

To start off the night from behind the arc was senior guard Rylan Griffen, who made the first of numerous 3-pointers the Aggies had throughout the contest.

Guard Mechie Johnson struck first for South Carolina with two free throws after Griffen was called for a technical foul right off the bat, but it didn’t affect the masterpiece A&M’s offense painted throughout the afternoon.

From the ten-minute mark of the first period forward, Rashaun Agee made his first basket of the evening courtesy of a layup with an assist from Griffen. Spain native Ruben Dominguez then connected on his first field goal from three before guard Pop Isaacs and Dominguez sank two more 3s, and Clemence nailed back-to-back 3s to make it seven straight three-point baskets for the Aggies before wrapping up the first with a three by Griffen.

A&M produced a 6-0 run to open up the second half with North Alabama native Jacari Lane and Agee muscling up two layups that included a Griffen jumper. Johnson answered with back-to-back layups and was the only player that South Carolina could really rely on besides guard Kobe Knox, who contributed with 18 of his own points.

The Aggies’ defense did allow South Carolina to go on a 15-2 run that started with Johnson's free throws and ended with his 3-pointer. It was an avalanche from the rest of the way, where Clemence poured it on in the final minutes with the finishing touches to a career-high and season-high in points.

On the day, A&M shot 44 percent from downtown and 48 percent from the field, where it made 33 field goals off of 69 attempts. There were only ten trips to the charity stripe, with nine made to go along with 43 bench points and 28 paint points. In the rebound battle, A&M won offensively and defensively, accumulating 43 total points.

Next up is a week off before taking on Georgia on Saturday, January 31, at noon on the SEC Network.