Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Box Score, Live Updates

College Station is predicted to be a winter wonderland over the weekend, but accommodations have been made for basketball to still take place between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies come fresh off of a 20-point win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday, led by Rashaun Agee's 23 points and 10 rebounds, bringing their conference record to 5-1 and their overall record to 15-4.

Mississippi State hasn't been as successful with their conference play, but they did score an 85-76 win over the Oklahoma Sooners this past Tuesday.

Aggies vs. Gamecocks

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) lays up the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Senior guard Meechie Johnson has been the player to watch for the Gamecocks, averaging a team-high 15.1 points per game and 4.2 assists, scoring at least 17 points in the past three contests.

Mississippi State currently ranks 149th in the country with 78.8 points scored per game, while the Aggies are ninth with 91.7 points averaged per contest.

Agee's span of double-doubles (five in the last seven games) has allowed him to lead the Aggies in both points (13.8) and rebounds (8.8) while the Maroon and White currently command the top spot in the SEC rankings alongside the Florida Gators.

The two SEC teams jump for the tip at noon from Reed Arena and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from College Station.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score