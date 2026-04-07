Texas A&M Hit With Unfortunate Transfer Portal News

The Texas A&M Aggies are being hit with another transfer portal departure as the college basketball offseason gets into full swing in early April.

Per reports from Draft Express, Texas A&M guard Ruben Dominguez is entering the portal after just one season in College Station.

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan brought Dominguez over from Spain where he played professionally, but now the sharpshooter will look for a new home.

Ruben Dominguez Had Up-and-Down Season With Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez reacts during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Dominguez averaged 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds on 40.7 percent shooting, finishing in double figures 19 times.

Dominguez scored 11 points in Texas A&M's first-round win over Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, giving McMillan his first March Madness victory with the Aggies.

Dominguez entered the season seen as one of the most important players on the roster due to his size, shooting ability and professional experience overseas.

He showed Texas A&M fans during non-conference play that there was a lot to be excited about, which was highlighted by hitting 10 triples and scoring a season-high 30 points in a blowout win over Manhattan in November. Dominguez followed this up a week later with 7 of 12 from deep in a smothering of Florida State.

However, as Texas A&M got deeper into SEC play, Dominguez often felt invisible during games and saw his minutes decrease as the Aggies battled through a four-game losing streak in February. After scoring 10 points in a road win over Texas in mid-January, Dominguez did not have back-to-back double-digit scoring games for the remainder of the season.

Despite some of the inconsistent play, a full offseason under McMillan could have done wonders for Dominguez but instead he will pursue other opportunities, and will certainly get some notable looks from high-major programs.

Upon arriving at Texas A&M, Dominguez said that the decision to play college basketball "changed his life."

“I had some contact with Mitch Cole,” Dominguez said. “That’s how I came here. It was a long way with the visa and stuff, but since the end of my season, we were talking about it, and I was really excited to come here. We finally made it happen.”

“I think it has changed a little bit,” Dominguez said. “With the NIL, it’s a big opportunity to change my life, my family's life.”

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