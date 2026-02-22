Texas A&M’s Defense Delivers Again in Hard‑Fought Win Over Oklahoma

Just a few days ago, the Texas A&M Aggies (19-8 , 9-5 in SEC) upset a scrappy Ole Miss Rebels team with late-game heroics. With a 9-0 run in the final minutes, the Aggies snapped their four-game losing streak against SEC opponents.

The Aggies once again proved on Saturday night that they're a team that's built for March Madness. With a 75-71 win over the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M is now in sole possession of fifth place in the SEC.

Similarly to their win over the Rebels, it took a string of defensive stands in the final minutes to secure their second-straight victory. Even on a night where the offense never found its rhythm, the Aggies proved they could win in other ways — with their defense carrying them across the finish line.

Shooting Woes Persist, but A&M Leans on Its Reliable Duo

Feb 18, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) makes a lay up during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M didn't exactly light up the scoreboard against the Sooners, and that's become a storyline for the program during the middle of the season. On Saturday night, the Aggies shot 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point line.

While their shooting from deep may have returned to it's early-season form, Texas A&M couldn't capitalize on the easy ones, shooting just 11 of 20 at the free throw line. Those missed opportunities likely kept the door open for the Sooners, and once again highlighted the fact that the Aggies' offense isn't operating at its peak.

Rashaun Agee and Rylan Griffin, two of the more consistent scoring options for Texas A&M, once again showed out in the Aggies' win over the Sooners. Agee led the entire field with 18 points, while also recording seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Griffin followed closely behind with 14 points, five rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and one assist.

Is This Defense Turning a Corner?

Feb 18, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) defends as Ole Miss Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) dribbles the ball during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, the Aggies' narrow win over the Sooners marked the second time this week that the program has needed to rely on late-game defense. While they may not be on the same level as some of the premier defenses in the SEC, they've shown noticeable improvement in that aspect.

At the start of the second half, Texas led Oklahoma by a score of 43-41. The game had been a shootout to start, but with brief glimpses of good defense from both sides. But it was in the second half that the Aggies separated themselves from the Sooners.

After Oklahoma shot a staggering 47 percent from the three-point line in the first half, head coach Bucky McMillan and his staff went with a different gameplan. In the remaining 20 minutes, the Sooners shot just 23 percent from three and 25 percent from the field. That defensive adjustment eventually led to an Aggies' win, when the game could have easily slipped away from them.