Another player has entered the transfer portal following the Texas A&M Aggies’ Round of 32 run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies’ guard rotation is thinning out. Marcus Hill, Pop Isaacs and Josh Holloway have entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Rylan Griffen, Jacari Lane and Ali Dibba have exhausted their eligibility and graduated as Aggies.

Another Texas A&M guard is entering the portal ahead of their redshirt senior season, leaving the Aggies in need of depth this offseason.

Noah Shelby Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of 2026 Season

Texas A&M Aggies guard Noah Shelby shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Noah Shelby, who joined Texas A&M last offseason, is entering the transfer portal yet again, according to multiple reports, after playing a very limited role with the Aggies in 2025. The fourth-year guard has played for four teams and could potentially join his fifth ahead of his redshirt senior season.

Shelby joined Texas A&M after a season with Kansas, where he suited up alongside two fellow Jayhawks-to-Aggies transfers: Griffen and Zach Clemence. Like Griffen and Clemence, Shelby is from the Lone Star State, coming out of McKinney, Texas.

With the Aggies, Shelby played just 22 total minutes, appearing in nine games and starting none. His 2.4 minutes per game ranked last on the team, falling behind in Texas A&M’s deep guard rotation.

Ahead of what is expected to be his final season of eligibility, Shelby is likely seeking an opportunity for a bigger role after playing limited minutes in 2025. With one year left, he will likely make the most of his opportunity.

Rice Owls guard Noah Shelby defends against Florida Atlantic Owls guard Jalen Gaffney during the second half at Tudor Fieldhouse. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Coming out of Greenhill School in Addison, Texas, Shelby began his career in the SEC with the Vanderbilt Commodores. He was a four-star recruit as a 6'2" guard and committed to Vandy, where he played in 14 games. He played nine minutes per game, scoring 3.7 points per game while shooting 31.4% from the field.

As a sophomore, he transferred to Rice. He returned to his home state to look for more opportunities while playing for the Owls. He appeared in 30 games and started one, but he played just 11.9 minutes per game, scoring 3.9 points per contest.

Following his disappointing run at the mid-major level, he walked on with Kansas in 2024, redshirting the season and developing behind the scenes. He parlayed this into an opportunity with Texas A&M, but he faced similar limitations.

Shelby shot 20.0% from the field and three-point range for the Aggies, going 2-for-10 and shooting every shot behind the arc. His struggles to score efficiently — averages of 3.4 points per game on 33.1% from the field and 31.5% from deep — have marred his college career.

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Noah Shelby shoots the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Shelby was regarded as an excellent shooter. His fundamentals are evident in his 81.8% free-throw conversion rate. However, his limited minutes have not given him much opportunity to find a rhythm.

A return to the mid-major or lower level is a potential outcome, where Shelby can have a longer leash to play like the former top-150 recruit he was in the Class of 2022.

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