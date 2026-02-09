These 3 Missouri Players Are Critical to Watch vs. Texas A&M

More playmakers enter the week trying to play spoiler in Aggieland.

Texas A&M will look to get back to its winning ways and slow down Missouri’s shooters.

After the Aggies lost to the Gators 86-67 and the Tigers defeated the Gamecocks 78-59, the SEC standings shifted, and this one has major implications for seeding down the line.

For A&M or Missouri to make a jump in the conference, it will come down to playing better offense and whether these three stars can be stopped.

Mark Mitchell, Guard

The leader of this unit is Mark Mitchell, who has been with the program for two seasons after spending a couple of years with Duke. Listed at 6-foot-9, Mitchell is now very familiar with how head coach Dennis Gates likes to operate with his scheme, primarily getting the basketball in his hands.

Throughout the year, the Kansas City, Missouri, native has been productive from the field but not as much from behind the arc. His field goal percentage is at 54.1 percent, and his three-point percentage is only at 27.8 percent. From the line, he is a 65.2 percent shooter and is amazing with the ball, averaging 3.3 assists.

One of the most impressive games he had all year came against Southeast Missouri State, where he posted 29 points, going 12 of 14 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. He’ll be looking to replicate that showing, as the Aggies’ defense will present a test.

Jayden Stone, Guard

Coming off his best performance of the season, Jayden Stone is beginning to heat up at a good time after missing a few appearances this season, where he posted 22 points against the Gamecocks, going 77.8 percent from the field, making 7 of his 9 field goals. Along with those field goals, he went three of four from deep, handling the moment with confidence.

As a senior, he’s averaging 15.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. From the field, he is a 53.6 percent shooter who is sharp with his craftiness and quick decision-making. After spending two seasons with Detroit Mercy before moving on to Grand Canyon for two more years, he was awarded another season with Missouri and has been a necessity for the program. If the success carries into Wednesday, it could be a big night for the Perth native.

Jacob Crews, Guard

Another senior, in his fifth year of college basketball, has been contributing a ton to get the Missouri offense where it is now. At 6-foot-8, Jacob Crews is the one who generates the 3-pointers as the leader of the team, going 46.7 percent. He is averaging 23.7 minutes per game and is a face the Aggies will want to keep an eye on.

As it stands, the man wearing No. 35 is averaging 10.5 points with 4.5 rebounds. It will be interesting to see what he can do against the Aggies’ defense, which struggled to handle being undersized against the Gators, when a lot of points in the paint were given up. He’s not a player who is scared to take a shot from anywhere, so his shots could be scattered all over the court.

There have been four straight games where he hasn’t been in double digits, with only three points in the game against South Carolina. Crews has registered 12 games in double digits. Is this a game where A&M holds him to under, or will he be creative in getting open and taking his shot?

Tipoff between the Aggies and Tigers begins at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.