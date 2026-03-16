Texas A&M's March Madness History: Record, Best Highlights

Texas A&M has accomplished step one in their first season under new head coach Bucky McMillan, which was making the NCAA Tournament, entering as a No. 10 seed after going 21-11 in the regular season.

The ranking marks the Maroon and White's fourth straight appearance in "The Big Dance," and 18th overall, with their first appearance dating all the way back to 1951.

The Aggies may not exactly be viewed as a "blue blood" in the college basketball world, but they are no stranger to postseason play, and have even made a handful of showings in the Sweet 16, most recently in 2018.

Texas A&M's March Madness History

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) controls the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As the Aggies prepare to face No. 7 Saint. Mary's in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament, let's take a look at some other notable years for the Aggies regarding March Madness.

2007: No. 3 Seed, Sweet 16 Appearance

In their final season under head coach Billy Gillispie, Texas A&M compiled a 27-7 regular season record that led to a No. 3 seed, which still stands as the highest in school history.

The first round saw the Aggies defeat No. 14 Penn 68-52 as well as No. 6 Louisville by a narrow margin of 72-69 before falling to No. 2 Memphis by a single point in the Sweet 16, and Gillispie would leave shortly thereafter to accept the head coaching position at Kentucky.

2010: No. 5 Seed, Round of 32

Mark Turgeon's third year in College Station saw the team finish 24-10 with a No. 23 ranking in the AP Poll, enough for a No. 5 seed in the tournament.

Texas A&M took care of their fellow Aggies from Utah State in the first round but were unable to make it past the Purdue Boilermakers in overtime during the Round of 32.

2016: No. 3 Seed, Sweet 16

With a 26-8 regular season record in Billy Kennedy's fifth season with the team, the Maroon and White tied their highest seeding with a No. 3 seeding.

Under the on-court leadership of Alex Caruso, the Aggies demolished No. 14 Green Bay and took down No. 11 Northern Iowa in two overtimes before the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners sent the Ags packing with a 77-63 win in the Sweet 16 round.

2018: No. 7 Seed, Sweet 16

In their penultimate season under Kennedy, the Aggies went 20-11, losing the SEC Tournament in the first round to the Alabama Crimson Tide, and dropping to a No. 7 seed, lower than their last appearance in the field of 64.

Despite this, the Aggies still made a run in the tournament, besting No. 10 Providence and laying a beatdown on No. 2 North Carolina before tasting a bludgeoning themselves at the hands of the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines 99-72.

2024: No. 9 Seed, Round of 32, Classic vs. No. 1 Houston Cougars

The regular season for the Aggies, number five under the coaching of Buzz Williams, wasn't all that memorable, bringing along a 21-15 record and placing the team in the bottom half of the seedings.

Nevertheless, the team would knock off the No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers, setting them up for a thrilling match with the No. 1 Houston Cougars, which saw the Aggies come back to tie the game despite being down by 12 with under four minutes left, as Andersson Garcia would drill a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Despite the hard fight, the Cougars would come out on top 100-95 in overtime.

The Aggies will look to improve on their 15-18 overall record in March Madness when they take on the No. 7 Saint Mary's Gaels Thursday night at 6:35 PM in Oklahoma City.