Here’s What SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule Looks Like For Texas A&M

The 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket is officially here.

Where does Texas A&M sit in the mix, and what day will they play? Which schools are lined up to possibly face head coach Michael Early & Co.?

The Aggies officially learned that it will be a double bye and a nice couple of vacation days, awaiting who their opponent could be. How the bracket was drawn up, claiming that three hole-punched them to play Game 12 in Hoover with a late-afternoon matchup against one of three options in the quarterfinals. No. 14 LSU, No. 11 Oklahoma, or No. 6 Auburn.

Everything else will play itself out as the week moves along.

SEC Tournament Bracket

Now that the regular season has finally concluded, it is time for every team to make a case to the committee that it is the real deal that can make a late run in the Regionals and Super Regionals and even find themselves in Omaha for the Men’s College World Series.

For the Aggies, it is not official yet, but according to the latest projections, all the polls are pointing toward it being a real possibility that Olsen Park at Blue Bell Park could be in play for a host site for the Regionals and Super Regionals, which would equate to Earley’s unit being a top eight seed if everything works in their favor. Building that case might help if another win is posted.

On A&M’s side of the bracket, it's also the team down in Austin that could result in a rematch with No. 2 Texas in the Semifinals. For that to play out, No. 15 South Carolina, No. 10 Tennessee, or No. 7 Arkansas would have to drop its game versus head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s crew.

The Razorbacks await the winner of the Volunteers and Gamecocks, with the Longhorns intensely watching who the Razorbacks face ahead of the Thursday affair.

There are eight other programs that are in the upper quadrant of the bracket that the Maroon and White would never see until the championship game.

Those eight schools include No. 16 Missouri, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 12 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 5 Florida, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 1 Georgia.

The Tigers face the Rebels in the opening round, and the Wildcats take on the Commodores. The Bulldogs wait for the winner of the Rebels and Tigers, while the Gators stand by for the winner of the Tigers and Commodores.

Georgia then gets the winner of Mississippi State vs either Missouri or Ole Miss. As for Alabama, they face the winner between Florida and the winner of Kentucky versus Vanderbilt.

The first round starts on May 19, with the second on May 20. The quarterfinals are scheduled for May 21 through May 22, followed by the semifinals on May 23 and the championship on May 24.