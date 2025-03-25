All Aggies

Texas A&M is reportedly looking at an elite scorer in the transfer portal.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The season may be over for Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies, but things are just getting started this off-season.

On Monday, the NCAA Transfer portal for college basketball opened, with a flood of prospects entering over the first 24 hours, and many continuing to elect to move on from the current stops as the week continues.

However, there is one of those players that, according to reports from On3's Joe Tipton, is of particular interest to the Aggies.

St. John's Red Storm guard Simeon Wilcher looks to drive past Quinnipiac Bobcats forward Amarri Monroe / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Quinnipiac transfer forward Amarri Monroe, the MAAC POY, has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, he tells On3sports," Tipton said, listing the Aggies among 13 schools to contact the junior forward.

And based on the other schools Monroe has heard from, it appears he will be a hot commodity.

Alongside the Aggies, Rutgers, Creighton, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Memphis, Louisville, Butler, Ole Miss Penn State, SMU, Seton Hall, and Virginia Tech have also been in contact with Monroe.

Monore started his career at Wofford, before transferring to Quinnipiac before the start of the 2023-24 season. In his first season with the Bobcats, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound guard made an immediate impact, averaging 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Then he took a massive leap forward.

Last season Monore averaged 18.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and .8 blocks per game in 32 appearances and 31 stats for the Bobcats. He also shot 40 percent from the floor and 82.6 percent from the line. As a result, he was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

With the Aggies, who could be one of the first pieces in rebuilding a roster that will lose a ton of talent, thanks to the departures of seniors Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman III, Andersson Garcia, Hayden Hefner, Jace Carter, Zhuric Phelps, CJ Wilcher, and Manny Obaseki.

