Texas A&M Aggies Guard Has Received Death Threats
Texas A&M Aggies guard Jace Carter came up big down the stretch in Thursday's 80-71 win over Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament but not everything about this season up to this point has been positive.
Carter, who had 10 points and four rebounds in just nine minutes against Yale, told reporters after the game that he received death threats and was called "racial slurs" at one point earlier in the season, admitting that the hate was coming from Texas A&M fans.
The Aggies will take on Michigan in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
"It's been a long year for me. It's been crazy," Carter said. "From getting death threats to people calling me racial slurs to all types of stuff because I'm missing free throws and shots. If you're a little kid and you're not mentally strong, it can mess you up. But I feel like I try to approach it like a grown man. ...
“I’m just happy I could help us win. It’s hard, especially when it’s coming from your own fan base. ... It does get challenging at times, but at the end of the day, I’m comfortable with who I am as a man, who I am as a basketball player.”
Carter's comments were brought to the attention of Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, who said he's talked with Carter's parents.
“It’s been a topic that has been more prevalent than ever in my career," Williams said. "I didn’t know he said it. But I have spent more time with our players on their reaction of others than I ever have. I think that’s probably what comes with this now, the opinion of others seems to influence so much of decision-making.
“I want to make sure that what I do behind closed doors matters for their life. I want to make sure what I do publicly is also appropriate, but not turn into an emotional diatribe. I’ve tried to handle that right with Jace’s dad, Jace’s mom. Just so that you don’t think that it’s Jace, that conversation has happened with multiple players within our organization multiple times.”
Carter is averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 32 games (six starts) this season. Texas A&M will tipoff against Michigan on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. CT.