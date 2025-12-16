Texas A&M Must Game Plan For These 4 Miami Hurricanes

Few teams, if any, have better rosters than what Texas A&M will be up against on Saturday against Miami at Kyle Field.

The Hurricanes’ identity starts in the trenches. According to PFF, Miami’s defensive line grades as the second-best unit in the nation, while its offensive line ranks fifth. No other team in college football sits inside the top five on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

But beyond the elite position groups, it’s the individual talent that truly makes Miami dangerous. These are four players Mike Elko and his staff will need to spend extra time game planning for.

Malachi Toney (Wide Receiver, #10)

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football for a touchdown against NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Let’s start things off with arguably the most entertaining player in all of college football.

A true freshman, Toney ranks second nationally in receptions with 84 and seventh in receiving yards with 970. Even more impressive, he has yet to record a drop all season.

In fact, he shouldn’t even be playing college ball. He reclassified and skipped his senior year of high school to enroll early at Miami. Now, he’s one of the best players in the sport. What were you doing at 18?

The scariest part is how offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson uses him. Toney has carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards and a touchdown and has even thrown for two passing scores.

Expect the Canes to try to get Toney the ball in his hands all types of ways on Saturday. If the Aggies want to advance to the next round, stopping Toney should be the number one priority.

Stats: 84 rec, 970 yards, 7 TDs, 17 car, 89 yards, 1 TD, 2 passing TDs

Rueben Bain Jr. (EDGE, #4)

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) escapes coverage against Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Trevonte Sylvester (70) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

You know a roster is loaded when Rueben Bain Jr. hasn’t even been the most talked-about player on the team.

Bain is one of those players whose impact doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet. At first glance, his 4.5 sacks might not jump off the page.

Perhaps that’s why A&M tackle Trey Zuhn said, “I don’t think he’ll be a threat that we need to worry about too much… we’ll be able to handle him.”

However, nearly every college football expert considers Bain one of the best defensive players in America. He currently sits atop PFF’s NFL draft board as the No. 1 overall player and is a unanimous top-10 selection across virtually every mock draft.

Oh, and he’s also the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.

If the Aggies want to establish the run and allow Marcel Reed to settle into the passing game, neutralizing Bain will be at the center of the offensive game plan.

Stats: 4.5 sacks, 7.5 TFLs, 37 tackles, 1 INT

Akheem Mesidor (EDGE, #3)

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s scary enough having to deal with one elite pass rusher. Miami doubles the problem with another lining up opposite Bain.

Akheem Mesidor leads the Hurricanes with seven sacks on the season and consistently capitalizes on the attention Bain draws. Slide protection one way, and Mesidor will make you pay.

A&M tackles Trey Zuhn and Demetrius Crownover will be tasked with handling that two-headed monster. Whichever side wins that battle in the trenches may very well decide the outcome of the game.

Stats: 7 sacks, 12 TFLs, 46 tackles

Keionte Scott (Nickel Back, #0)

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts after a play against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

More bad news for A&M fans: Miami’s best defensive back appears on track to return Saturday after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.

Scott primarily lines up in the slot and will likely spend much of the night matched up with Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. Not only is he a shutdown corner, but he’s also a physical tackler who can wreak havoc around the line of scrimmage.

Getting him back will be massive for Miami and adds another weapon in slowing down A&M’s explosive attack.

Stats: 1 INT, 5 PD, 44 tackles, 3 sacks, 10 TFLs, 1 FF

More Players to Watch For

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (center) enters the field to warm up before the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Carson Beck (QB, #11): 3,072 yards, 74.7%, 25 TD, 10 INT,

Francis Mauigoa (RT, #61): Top right tackle in 2026 NFL Draft. Projected 1st round pick.

Keelan Marion (WR, #0): 41 rec, 557 yards, 1 TD

CJ Daniels (WR, #7): 35 rec, 391 yards, 7 TD

Mark Fletcher Jr. (RB, #4): 141 car, 685 yards, 4.9 avg, 10 TD

Girald Pringle Jr. (RB, #22): 58 car, 362 yards, 6.2 avg, 4 TD

Ahmad Moten Sr. (DT, #99): 4.5 sacks, 7.5 TFLs, 23 tackles

Mohamed Toure (LB, #1): 54 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Jakobe Thomas (SS, #8): 4 INT, 4 PD, 4 FF, 49 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFLs

Zechariah Poyser (FS, #7): 6 PD, 47 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack