Why Texas A&M Is Now the SEC's 'Tiger Kings'
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies have yet to lose in conference play, let alone in the 2025 season.
They have dominated nearly every opponent they have faced this season and show no signs of stopping. It has not mattered where they have played, what time, how close or how far, the Aggies have found a way to get the job done.
Following the team’s 38-17 victory over the Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M has officially beaten each of the SEC’s “Tiger” teams in one season for the first time since 2013.
Texas A&M Aggies: Tiger Kings
Against Missouri, Texas A&M jumped ahead early and never looked back, recording over 460 yards of total offense while holding the Tigers to 77 passing yards on the afternoon. By the time the game had ended, Tigers fans had almost completely vacated the stadium, leaving just the Aggies fans behind.
"When I scored my first TD, I looked up in the stands and said there's still a lot of people here,” Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens said after the game. ”When I scored my second TD I looked up and thought nobody was here."
The win over Mizzou was a familiar sight for the Aggies, as Texas A&M forced a similar reaction out of Tigers fans in its 49-25 victory over LSU. Around the midpoint of the third quarter, LSU fans began exiting in droves, allowing Aggies fans to take over the student section.
"Last two years in the second half against LSU, we outscored them 60-6,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said after the LSU win. “Says a lot about coach (Tommy) Moffitt…. It's the first time for really extended periods of time that we played really, really well. For three of the four quarters tonight, we functioned at a high level."
In the Aggies’ lone home victory over a Tiger team, A&M beat the Auburn Tigers 16-10 in a game that actually kept fans in their seats. Texas A&M got away with one at home in one of the team’s closer games, but a win is a win nonetheless.
In all three games, there has been one major similarity.
"I think we did the things we needed to do to be successful,“ Elko said after beating Missouri. ”Thank you to all the Aggie fans and 12th Man."
Texas A&M will look to extend its historic winning streak to 10-straight games when the South Carolina Gamecocks make the trip to College Station on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 11am CT.