Texas A&M Transfers Led The Way For First WBB Win Of The Season

Texas A&M women's basketball had three vital transfers that led the way for the first win of the season.

Mar 5, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor talks with players during the first quarter of the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament game with Tennessee at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor talks with players during the first quarter of the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament game with Tennessee at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After securing its first victory of the season, Texas A&M women's basketball was impressive as key transfers Ny'Ceara Pryor, Fatmata Janneh and Lemyah Hylton played an outstanding game. The transfers were the story for the Aggies as they combined for 43 of the Aggies' 81 points. Postgame, Pryor and Janneh spoke to the media about the win and their personal style of game.

After recording a team-high eight steals in the victory over A&M Corpus Christi, Pryor was the first Aggie to record over seven steals since 2016.

"I mean, I bring a lot of defensive energy in general," Pryor said. "I let my defense turn into my offense a lot of times and I think that's the identity of this team, like we want to play fast, but we also want to stop the team from scoring."

Impact From Transfers

Jan 9, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sania Feagin (20) drives around Texas A&M Aggies forward Lauren Ware (32) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

With 43 of the Aggies' 81 points coming from three key transfers, it is important to note that they will be the ones bringing a lot of energy and heat to both the offense and defense this season.

Ny'Ceara Pryor

The leading scorer for the Aggies on Wednesday was Pryor, who had 16 points to pair with eight steals and six rebounds. Her eight steals were the most from any Aggie since 2016, a very impressive stat.

The transfer from Sacred Heart, who was named the NEC Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024, showcased her skills with a team-high 16 points scored, including one three-pointer.

Fatsmata Janneh

Another key player in the Aggies' win was Janneh, who scored all 13 of her points in the first half, ranking third on the team in points scored. She led the country last season in rebounds per game with 9.7, and she was able to grab 10 in the season opener, including four offensive rebounds and six defensive rebounds.

Lemyah Hylton

The final transfer who was outstanding was Hylton, who came in second on the team in points with 14, including shooting 3-5 from behind the arc. Hylton transferred from Miami, where she was a standout player with 48.7 percent of her field goals being three-pointers.

With the season just beginning, many other players are sure to take charge and work hard to lead the Aggies to what will be a bounce-back season.

