The Texas A&M Lineup Tweak That Could Impact the Aggies’ March Madness Run

On Selection Sunday, the Texas A&M Aggies learned that they would be facing Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Because of Saint Mary's standout defense, ranking inside the top-10 across college basketball, the matchup presents an interesting challenge for a Texas A&M offense that's stood out this season. The battle between strengths for each program makes Thursday's matchup one to pay attention to.

That chess match could ultimately come down to the small adjustments each team makes. And for Texas A&M, one subtle lineup tweak could give the Aggies the upper hand against one of the nation's most disciplined defenses.

Why the Guard Position Could Be the Key for Texas A&M

Jan 10, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) shoots a three point basket over Oklahoma Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

At this point in the season, Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee isn't much of a secret anymore. Averaging nearly 27 minutes and 15 points per game, Saint Mary's will almost certainly build its defensive game plan around slowing him down. The bigger question is what happens on the perimeter.

The Aggies are known for their ability to shoot from beyond the arc. More specifically, Texas A&M has shown that when one player is making three-pointers, the rest of the team seems to follow. That makes the guard position extremely important for the Aggies.

Rylan Griffen, Marcus Hill, Jacari Lane, and Ruben Dominguez have all started their fair share if games under Bucky McMillan this season. But one has to wonder who the head coach will put on the court this week.

After all, it was only two weeks ago that McMillan shook up the starting lineup in the 96-85 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. The head coach said after the game that he changed the starting lineup because he wanted to send a message to his guards.

With the NCAA Tournament now underway, McMillan has options when it comes to how he uses his guards. One name that could become especially important in that rotation is Pop Isaacs. If the Aggies are going to generate offense against a stout Gaels' defense, his ability to create shots could make him a key piece of the puzzle.

Why Isaacs Could Be the Aggies' X-Factor

Feb 18, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) drives as Ole Miss Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine (6) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite starting 57 career games before arriving in College Station, Isaacs has been more of a bench presence for the Aggies this season. He's only started six games across 31 appearances this year, making him an overlooked player heading into March Madness.

In his last four games, Isaacs has averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. It's evident that he's playing well at the right time for Texas A&M.

What may be even more interesting is the fact that Isaacs went through a similar hot stretch heading into SEC conference play. Despite averaging a career-low in minutes per game, he's making the most of it by averaging 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season.

While the Aggies have a variety of guards they can turn to when the offense hits a wall, the guard's role during March is certainly something to keep track of. If there's anybody that deserves to be on the floor more based on recent performances, it's probably Isaacs.