Why Texas A&M Fans Shouldn't Panic About Potential Early NCAA Tournament Exit

Texas A&M basketball did lose to Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament, despite expectations of winning, because the two other matchups had gone in favor of head coach Bucky McMillan’s program. But they return to the court next week to redeem themselves.

The NCAA Tournament is also a time when legends are made, so there is a window of chance for the Aggies to restamp itself in the bracket that actually matters.

Despite losing by 20 points, which was the first time it's happened all season, it can be flushed down the toilet and be the rallying point to be unselfish, hardworking, and fearless going forward.

Reboot and Rest

The last time the Aggies had a bye was when they were 6-1, with a nice winning streak before entering a gauntlet schedule in February. Teams can learn from rocky roads down the road when a losing streak occurs, and right now, this group of athletes has proven time and time again that, even though adversity has came, it hasn’t stopped them from competing, and it won’t come to the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Bucky McMillan has continued to instill confidence in his players, coaches, and fan base that this team has an identity and come March, they will want to put that on full display, especially after wrapping up SEC play on bad terms. There was also a response after losing four straight games, and they ended the regular season winning five of their six games, so after a loss, A&M knows how to respond.

This upcoming week will consist of resting bodies to be fully healthy come Thursday, and another benefit from this is that other programs that the Aggies could run into might have played a few extra few days that they didn’t, so there’s that fatigue that factors into it, which could have the arrow pointing in favor of them.

Tie For Lowest Point Total

Not too often do you see the Aggies score 27 points in the first half of a game, but it was one of the rare off nights when not enough shots were falling, and that causes sloppy basketball. There have only been two other times that the Aggies also trailed by more than they did in Nashville going to the intermission, and it was against Oklahoma State, where they trailed by 14 points.

This time around, Oklahoma answered on several of its trips down the court and played to its style of basketball rather than the ‘Bucky Ball’ system, known for its fast-paced offense and half- or full-court pressure.

One of the positives that comes from this learning experience is that A&M has rarely fallen down by the amount of points it did all season, and that should prove that there will be improvements that will be addressed in practice and in film, so the high-scoring offense can get back to playing on the right page with everything on the line.