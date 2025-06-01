Two Texas A&M Aggies Have Shot at Winning NBA Finals
A pair of Texas A&M Aggies have a chance at winning an NBA Championship ring now that The Finals matchup is officially set between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.
Oklahoma City guard Alex Caruso is already an NBA champ dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020 bubble in Florida. However, Pacers guard and fan favorite Aggie Quenton Jackson has a shot at winning a ring as well.
Casuro has been a mainstay for the Thunder during the playoffs as an elite defender and reliable veteran that seems to always be in the right spot. He averaged 7.1 points per game during the regular season.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst said recently on ESPN's First Take that Oklahoma City's offseason trade to acquire Caruso from the Chicago Bulls could be "the most impactful" deal that results in a championship for this season.
"What was the most impactful trade that led to the 2024 championship? The answer was Jrue Holiday being traded to the Boston Celtics, okay? What could end up being the most impactful trade that affects the 2025 championship? I would argue that it might be Alex Caruso being traded to the Thunder," Windhorst said, per Chicago Bulls on SI.
As for Jackson, he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft but eventually landed with the Washingon Wizards after time in the G League. He played in nine games as a rookie with Washington while averaging 6.2 points per contest.
Jackson then spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the G League affiliate for the Indiana Pacers. He impressed the coaching staff enough to receive a call up to play in three games with the Pacers during the 2023-24 season.
This past regular season, Jackson started seven games in 28 appearances while averaging 5.8 points. He's yet to appear in a playoff game during Indiana's incredible postseason run but would still receive a ring as a member of the roster.
The Thunder and Pacers will begin The Finals on Thursday in Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m. CT.