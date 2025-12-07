Texas A&M Captain on College Football Playoff Berth: ‘It’s an Honor’

Texas A&M is officially in the College Football Playoff and is in search of its fourth National Championship and its first since 1939.

While many programs were sitting together, sweating out the entirety of the College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN, Texas A&M was feeling pretty confident that they would be in the big dance. The only question that truly lingered was who would be the team venturing into Kyle Field in December.

After finding out about A&M’s final College Football Playoff ranking, star tackle Trey Zuhn III weighed in on what it means to be able to compete for a national title, hosting the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field in the playoff and losing offensive coordinator Collin Klein after the run is over.

Trey Zuhn III is Ready to Rumble in College Football Playoffs

LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It is an honor to be able to play in the playoffs and especially get another home game at Kyle Field, there's no better feeling than that," Zuhn said. "We didn't come here to just get to the playoffs, we came here to win it all, so that's our goal."

Most college football seniors have played their last games in their home stadium. Zuhn recognizes how special it is to play in front of the 12th Man just one more time before his collegiate career comes to an end.

"It's just amazing because I get one more opportunity in Kyle Field and I'll never pass up on that opportunity," Zuhn said. "It means everything because this is our chance to go prove what A&M is and prove exactly what we want to go do so we got to take it one game at a time and our goal is to win it all."

Earlier in the week, Klein announced he was going to take the open Kansas State head coaching position. Klein gets the chance to be the head coach of his alma mater, something that most coaches would kill to be able to do. Luckily for the Aggies, Klein will be finishing the season with the team before turning his attention fully towards his new gig.

”It’s awesome that we get to have him around and stick around for finishing this thing out,” Zuhn said. “It’s a great opportunity for him so we’re happy for him.”

The Aggies’ home playoff game is scheduled for 11am CT on Dec. 20. Tickets begin at $25 for students, $100 for non-students and range up to $375 for suites.