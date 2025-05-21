USC Trojans Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies Basketball
While many teams have already finalized most of their roster for the 2025-26 college basketball season, the Texas A&M Aggies continue to make additions after getting a late start this offseason.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Aggies have landed a commitment and ensuing signature from USC Trojans transfer forward Rashaun Agee. The Chicago native averaged 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 34 games (10 starts) this past season.
Fittingly, Agee is now an Aggie, giving new Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan his ninth portal commit of the offseason, not counting Duke Miles who was released from his NLI with the team before committing to Vanderbilt.
Agee started his career as an Aggie at New Mexico State before playing two years at Bowling Green. During the 2023-24 season at Bowling Green, he averaged a career-high 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds.
Agee finished the end of last season on a high note despite USC failing to make the NCAA Tournament under head coach Eric Musselman. In the final seven games of the year, he reached the 20-point mark four times, which included a career-high 29 points along with 14 rebounds, six blocks and three steals in a loss to Oregon on March 1.
With the addition of Agee, the Aggies have built an interesting portal class that features Kansas guard Rylan Griffen, Samford guard Josh Holloway, Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko, N.C. State guard Marcus Hill, North Alabama guard Jacari Lane, Kansas forward Zach Clemence, Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako and Texas big man Jamie Vinson.
McMillan made it clear during his introductory press conference about what he wants his team to play like. It remains to be seen how next year's Texas A&M squad will gell but it's certainly an interesting bunch with loads of talent.
"Our goal is to be one of the top-scoring teams in the country and at some point, we will certainly lead the country in scoring,” McMillan said. “We play full-court defense. We run. We pressure. We shoot a lot of threes. And we're going to attack the whole game. And the students, you're going to love it. You're going to love it.