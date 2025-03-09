Wade Taylor IV Sets Scoring Record as Texas A&M Beats LSU in Season Finale
Wade Taylor IV became Texas A&M's all-time leading scorer Saturday in Baton Rouge as the No. 22 Aggies took down the LSU Tigers for a 66-52 win.
Taylor IV led Texas A&M (22-9, 11-7) with 17 points to go along with six rebounds while Henry Coleman III added 11 points and 10 rebounds. LSU guard Jordan Sears led all scorers with 21 points.
The record-setting basket for Taylor IV came on a deep second-chance triple from the right wing with 14:49 to play in the first half. He headed into Saturday only needing nine points to break Bernard King's 22-year record.
Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, helping lead the Aggies to a 42-27 advantage on the glass. A&M also had 34-12 edge for points in the paint while holding LSU to just 30 percent shooting from the floor.
After a bucket from Garcia gave Texas A&M a 19-9 lead with 12:17 left in the first half, the Aggies went ice cold, allowing LSU to put together a 20-1 run that put the Tigers up 29-20 with 5:30 to play in the opening frame. The Aggies went nearly seven full minutes without making a field goal.
Despite the adversity and heading into the half down 32-30, the Aggies bounced back with an 8-0 to begin the second half and take the lead. They never looked back.
Texas A&M used a 9-0 a few minutes later to shut the door on any hope of a comeback. The Aggies built a double-digit lead that felt safe in a game where points were hard to come by.
The Aggies will look toward the SEC Tournament in hopes of improving their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
