Why Texas A&M Guard Is Ready To Start New Season In Aggieland
Texas A&M men’s basketball is right around the corner, and that brings guard Marcus Hill excitement to start a new season with a new team.
The Aggies tip off the first game of the season at Reed Arena against the Northwestern State Demons, and believe the roster is meshing together very well.
“I feel like we coming together real well,” Hill said. “We jelling well. I feel like everybody gets used to each other because it’s different teams every day in practice, and so I feel like I can play with everybody so much.”
A&M Coaching Staff
After the former A&M basketball coach, Buzz Williams, departed from Aggieland to coach at Maryland, the culture of men’s basketball changed. Coach Bucky McMillan took over, quickly assembled a coaching staff, and got off to a rapid start in recruiting.
One of the things that enticed Hill to want to play for McMillan was how the coaching staff presented itself and what their plans could be with Hill.
“Bucky did try to recruit me since I was in JUCO, so once he called me and talked to me and show me his vision for me, I had to come,” Hill said.
Processing what Hill wanted to do in making his decision came relatively easily, as he knew he had a history with one of the coaches on the Aggies' coaching staff. TJ Cleveland, the assistant coach, spoke to Hill before McMillan had a chance, and Hill got instantly reminded of his junior college basketball days.
“TJ reached out to me first before Bucky did, and it was very easy after that,” Hill said. “They remember me from JUCO. I knew TJ before I even went into JUCO.”
Winning
When Hill decided to come to College Station, Texas, to play basketball, the mindset Hill had was to win the conference tournament, get into March Madness, and win the whole thing.
“I feel like we’re gonna win a lot,” Hill said. “I want to win. I want to win an SEC Championship and a national championship. I haven’t been to the tournament yet, so that’s my goal. I want to go far, and I feel like with Bucky and the staff and the guys that we have a chance.”
Another area of emphasis that Hill liked was that McMillan wanted to make him a better player and win, but that the system was different.
“Bucky’s a winner,” Hill said. “That’s the biggest thing I was telling him, I want to win, and I want a chance to get to where I want to play at, and he laid out the blueprint. He didn’t take you’re guaranteed this and that, but he said I will help you become a better player and win.”
Hill added that running was an aspect every teammate needed to excel in to maintain the pace Bucky prefers for his players.
“I feel like Bucky’s system is different,” Hill added. “You gotta be able to run, run, run and give your all. I feel like with me, I’m such a hard worker and play hard that I fit in. Me being able to get to the lane, get guys open — I am going to help all around.”
Hill acknowledged having teammates who hold each other accountable, share the same goals, and understand what it takes to tear down the nets when asked about the big picture.
“I feel like everyone wants to win the SEC and get far, and we know what we got to do to get there,” Hill said. “The coaches preach it every day. Tell us it’s not going to be easy. We gotta work and I feel like if you see our practices, you see how hard we go.”
In less than a month, the Maroon and White will finally get its chance to showcase what the program has been working hard to do.
Win.