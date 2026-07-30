Biggest Recruiting Misses That Changed Texas A&M Football

The Texas A&M Aggies have become known for being one of the most dominant programs on the recruiting trail. Between landing some of the top talent in the country and also holding the best class in history, the program is well acquainted with how recruits impact a program.

For head coach Mike Elko, he hopes those recruits pay dividends in a critical 2026 season, when the Aggies are looking to find their way back into the College Football Playoffs for the second year in a row after an historic 2025 season.

With the Aggies seemingly turning a corner in the success the program finds, which recruiting misses paved the way for what it is today and changed how the program became what it is today?

5. Husan Longstreet, QB

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the major centerpieces of the 2025 class for Elko, Longstreet looked to be the signal-caller of the future for the Aggies, but he would change his commitment to the USC Trojans, eventually finding his way on campus there.

This decision would help quarterback Marcel Reed become the guy in the quarterback room, leading to the success the program found last year.

4. Harold Perkins Jr, LB

LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4) reacts as his friend, senior LSU student Zach Wade, wins a game of rock, paper, scissors after LSU defeated the Army Black Knights at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest and most shocking recruiting flip in program history.

Perkins was a longtime commit from the area and was locked in with the Aggies, but on signing day, he flipped his commitment to the LSU Tigers at the last second, citing their ability to develop linebackers for the NFL.

3. Cam Coleman, WR

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A two-part miss from the Aggies, who lost the commitment from Coleman when Jimbo Fisher was fired in College Station. viewed as the best receiver in the class, he would have been a crucial part of the offense for Elko, but he would instead opt for the Auburn Tigers.

His recruitment once again came up this past off-season when he entered the transfer portal, and while the Aggies were once again involved in the mix, especially after already having a relationship, he would end up choosing their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

2. Kyle Allen, QB

SEC Nation analyst Roman Harper with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The quarterback who was promised during the Kevin Sumlin era would define the Aggies program as more than just the success of Johnny Manziel. He was a consensus five-star recruit that would seem like the future, but struggles during his sophomore season and a controversial quarterback room with Kyler Murray would prove too much, and both of them would transfer out.

The Sumlin era would never recover from both departures, and despite finding some success down the road, the Aggies would fail to live up to the hype.

1. Denver Harris & Chris Marshall

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles for yardage against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Denver Harris (2) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

This pairing is probably two names that Aggie fans have grown tired of hearing about. Both were top recruits in the country and consensus five-stars in the historic 2022 class that was set to turnt he program into a long-awaited powerhouse.

Unfortunately for both recruits, they never exactly planned out their time in College Station, with Harris running into legal trouble and Marshall being suspended during his freshman year. Both would transfer out, leaving a final mark in the Jimbo Fisher campaign that would spell failure to live up to expectations.

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