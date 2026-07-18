Can Texas A&M Hold Onto the Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class Through Decision Season?

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking for success after the historic season the program produced last year, including making the school's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Under head coach Mike Elko, that success has come naturally for the Aggies. They are winning on the field and dominating on the recruiting trail, where Elko and his staff have put together the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country so far this cycle.

With early signing day months away, scheduled for the first week of December, the Aggies are looking to retain the talent committed and avoid any late flips. That task is easier said than done, though, so what are the odds the program keeps the class together?

Will the Aggies Lose Anyone to Flips?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) is tackled during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies are one of the best recruiting programs in the country, and while NIL certainly plays a role in it, a critical part of their success has been the relationships forged on the recruiting trail. Nearly every commit, and even those the Aggies miss out on, has spoken highly of the direction the coaching staff leads the recruitment process.

For that reason, despite the Aggies having a large class, filled with some of the most sought-after recruits in the country, most of them remain faithful to the program. It's less about worrying about other schools poaching the recruits because they have something more to offer, and most likely because the class is loaded, so some of the recruits might transfer elsewhere for early playing time.

Retaining the commits is the priority now for the Aggies, and with the relationships built and with many of the recruits choosing the school because of the relationship with the coaches, hardly any names, if any, would opt for elsewhere.

The Aggies Could Target Flips of Their Own

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have plenty of talent in their class, but some of the recruits who chose elsewhere could still get a phone call from the coaching staff checking to see if they are still interested in playing in College Station.

Some of those names include cornerback Joshua Dobson and interior offensive lineman Albert Simien. Dobson, who chose the South Carolina Gamecocks, could be the biggest priority, and if one of the two were to flip, he would be the most likely name. He is locked in with the Gamecocks, but Elko and his staff were working his recruiting relentlessly and the door could still be open.

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