Caden Sorrell's Return Spoiled As Aggies Drop Game Two Against Kentucky Wildcats
It was a back-and-forth affair at Blue Bell Park, until it wasn't.
Not 24 hours after an exhilarating 9-7 comeback win, the Texas A&M Aggies took a loss in their second game of the weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats in high-scoring fashion, 14-11, which saw nine combined home runs hit between the two ball clubs.
The two teams took turns with the lead until the Wildcats broke it open in the sixth inning with a six-run frame and then tacked on three more runs in the eighth.
The Cats scored first with an RBI single by Patrick Herrera in the top of the first inning, the team wasting no time rattling Aggies LHP Justin Lamkin.
Luckily, the lefty wasn't fazed for long, and the Aggies would get on the board in historic fashion that same inning, as Jace LaViolette would send a shot over the right-center field wall to break a tie with Daylan Holt for the all-time Texas A&M home run record, with 57 long balls.
The Aggies would add on two more runs in the first as Caden Sorrell would launch a two-run home run in his first at-bat of the season, giving A&M a 3-1 lead.
After both teams went 1-2-3 in the second inning, the Wildcats would again get to Lamkin, as Cole Hage smashed a Lamkin pitch over the right-center wall, scoring two runs and tying the game.
The game was not tied for long, however, as Wyatt Henseler would show his power prowess and send a solo home run off the left field scoreboard to lead off the Aggies' half of the third inning, to which Kentucky would respond to by nailing a two-run shot of their own in the next inning.
The bottom part of the Aggie lineup was just as dangerous as the top part, though, and Ben Royo smacked a two-run home run of his own to dead center field to give the Aggies a 6-5 lead.
And then came the sixth inning.
The inning saw the Wildcats score six runs on only three hits, which included three hit batsmen and two walks from the Aggie pitching, none of which did any favors to the team as the Wildcats jumped out to an 11-6 lead.
Catcher Bear Harrison would restore hope in the Aggie faithful in the bottom of the seventh inning, belting a grand slam to left field to cut the Kentucky lead to a single run.
And then came the Kentucky eighth inning, which wasn't as dreadful as the sixth inning, but equally as damning to the Aggies, as Tyler Bell and Ethan Hindle lit up Caden McCoy and Brad Rudis, respectively for home runs to increase the Kentucky lead to 14-10.
A bases-loaded walk to Terrence Kiel II would score Ben Royo in the bottom of the ninth, but a fly out by Caden Sorrell would end the comeback effort for the Aggies.
The conclusion of the series is set for 1:00 p.m. Sunday right back at Blue Bell Park.