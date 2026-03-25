1 Thing Holmon Wiggins Must Fix for Texas A&M’s Offense This Spring

The offenses that Texas A&M put on the field last season are beyond different from the offenses of the Jimbo Fisher era. With Collin Klein as the offensive coordinator, the team was explosive on the ground and in the air, developed its offensive line talent and was efficient.

Following Klein’s return to his alma mater, Kansas State, Holmon Wiggins has taken over the role of OC after spending the last few seasons as the co-OC and wide receivers coach.

One glaring issue with the Aggies’ offense in 2025 should be one of the first things he addresses.

The Most Important Area for Texas A&M’s Offense To Improve

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Achilles heel for Texas A&M late last season was turnovers. While that could sound like an exaggeration for a team that went 11–2, the Aggies had five turnovers in the last two games and ranked 33rd-worst with 1.5 turnovers per game over the season and 12th-worst among Power Four programs.

A big part of this was star quarterback Marcel Reed. While he is still developing as a passer, looking to become more consistent with his mechanics, accuracy and reads, the team is willing to live with the good and the bad.

However, with College Football Playoff aspirations, the Aggies will want to see more down-to-down consistency from Reed. He averaged nearly an interception per game (12 in 13 games), and they came in bunches.

He threw multiple interceptions in four of his last six games and had fewer positive outcomes to help balance. His ratio of big-time throws to turnover-worthy plays was negative over that stretch (9-15) despite being positive over the first seven games (9-7).

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates after a first down during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Elko said on March 24 that he expects the offensive philosophy to remain the same, but Wiggins is finding ways to help Reed improve. Wiggins mentioned that he planned to simplify offensive play terminology and emphasize the rationale for calling certain plays.

“As we sit here and we talk about kind of what we're doing from a system standpoint, we've tried to kind of … be a little more balanced, and getting him to understand here's the plays, here are the issues and overall just understanding what we're doing, how we're doing it, but also why it's important,“ Wiggins said to the media on March 17.

Wiggins mentioned that Reed had met with the quarterbacks coach, Joey Lynch, in addition to the rest of the quarterback room’s commitment to learning and improving. While Reed's spot as the QB1 is secure, this environment is ideal for pushing him as he continues to evolve.

“Everything is going to be centered around the quarterback,” Wiggins said. “Marcel's done an unbelievable job of trying to get better and kind of take that next step in his development.”

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The first step is to clean up his mechanics and make sure his movements are more consistent. This should, in turn, help with the accuracy issues, as Reed often threw off-target, especially as he was rushed. His adjusted completion percentage dropped over 14 percentage points when under pressure.

If Reed can marry his explosive arm talent with his dynamic ability as a runner, he could become one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks, and the sky will be the limit for the Aggies’ offense.

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