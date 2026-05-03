5 Biggest Questions Facing Texas A&M Right Now

The Texas A&M Aggies have officially wrapped up spring practice along with saying their goodbyes to many of the program's NFL Draft departures.

Texas A&M now heads into the long and quiet days of summer as fans patiently wait for fall camp to begin and more Aggie football news to pour out. But while things might appear stale during the summer, you can bet that the Texas A&M coaching staff is well aware about some of the biggest questions surrounding the team headed into the 2026 campaign.

Here are five of the biggest questions that are currently surrounding Texas A&M at this point in the offseason:

Who Takes Over For Daymion Sanford at Linebacker?

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford reacts after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies got hit with a brutal injury during the spring game, as starting linebacker Daymion Sanford had to be carted off after suffering a lower-body injury. Fortunately, it's possible he could return at some point late in the 2026 season but the Aggies will need to find another answer at linebacker in the meantime.

There's some notable hype around Noah Mikhail, who had a pick-six in the spring game, but it's also possible the Aggies will look to lean on linebacker transfers Ray Coney (Tulsa) and TJ Smith (Houston Christian).

No matter what the solution is, Sanford's injury was a brutal blow for Texas A&M's defense and leaves the coaching staff with some notable questions on defense this offseason.

Will The Offensive Line Live Up To Expectations?

The Aggies experienced some major turnover on their offensive line this offseason. At center, Mark Nabou is the only returning starter after his four other running mates from last season were all selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas A&M aggressively addressed its offensive line needs in the portal with four SEC additions. This featured LSU offensive linemen Coen Echols and Tyree Adams, South Carolina offensive guard Trovon Baugh and Alabama right tackle Wilkin Formby.

As a result of this intra-conference transition, the expectation is real for the Aggies to have another elite offensive line but the group will have to build some chemistry together before fans will get a real sense of what the unit's season could look like.

Will The Running Back Room Produce?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Aggies have been deep at running back the past few seasons thanks to veteran experience and overall talent.

Things will be looking much different this fall. This offseason, the Aggies have said goodbye to running backs like Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and E.J. Smith, a trio that spent two years together. Moss and Daniels were teammates for four seasons.

Texas A&M will now look to lean on a backfield of Rueben Owens, Jamarion Morrow and true freshman KJ Edwards along with Tiger Riden Jr. Barring a major breakout season from Owens, it's likely the Aggies will experience a step back in production at running back.

Is Marcel Reed Ready to Take Another Step?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last season was a big year for Marcel Reed. He proved a ton of people wrong and was viewed as a potential Heisman Trophy finalist until the final stages of the regular season.

However, he will have to cut down on the turnovers while also putting together consistent production from the pocket if the Aggies want to take another leap forward as a championship program. Texas A&M's success might just start and end with Reed, so his ability to some show some improvement toward being an elite quarterback next season could largely determine what the Aggies are able to accomplish.

How Will Holmon Wiggins Perform at OC?

Texas A&M fans already had some issues with Collin Klein's play-calling despite his elite offensive mind, so it is anyone's guess what kind of pressure Wiggins will be under.

There's never been much doubt about Wiggins' experience as a recruiter but it remains to be seen how productive he will be leading the Texas A&M offense. The Aggies boast some major talent on offense for next season, meaning Wiggins will have a ton of tools at his disposal.

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