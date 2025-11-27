3 Bold Predictions for No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Texas
Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes one of the best rivalry games in college football, the Lone Star Showdown. The classic matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns, which was renewed last season with the Longhorns joining the SEC, now features the Aggies taking the trip to Austin for the first time since 2010.
With a lot on the line for both teams, including a perfect regular season for the Aggies, the game will be filled with vitriol and high-level competition. The Longhorns, though, will be looking to play spoiler, hoping a win will get them back in the College Football Playoff conversation.
With rivalry games come the unexpected, so here are three bold predictions for the Black Friday matchup.
Aggies Will Finish With the Two Highest Rushers
Even in the absence of Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens has taken over the mantle just fine, being an effective runner for the Aggies. Even last weekend, in their dominant win against the Samford Bulldogs, Amari Daniels finished as the team's rushing leader with over 100 yards, and could be a feature back once again in the Lone Star Showdown.
This prediction is also a two-fold decision, as the Longhorns are averaging just 94 rushing yards per conference game this season, and the Aggies are one of the best run defenses in the country. On the other hand, the Longhorns are the eighth-best rushing defense in the country, but the Aggies' backfield is more trustworthy to perform than the Longhorns.
Two 100-yard receivers
Even with the Aggies' backfield giving reason to believe they will perform, quarterback Marcel Reed will be facing a Longhorns defense that has struggled to stop opponents' rushing attacks over the last few weeks, and he has two of the top receivers in the country on his team. The Aggies need their top two wideouts to have a big game, and they should, but in different ways.
KC Concepcion is Reed's safety blanket, and he will be targeted often and early, leading him to have one of the most yards on the team in the contest. While the Longhorns will look to defend him, they will also have to deal with Mario Craver on the other side, who has shown explosive playability this season. When the Aggies need a big play, look for Craver's name to be called. When they need to throw to someone trusted, look for Concepcion. However, look for both to have big games.
Cashius in With the Most Sacks
Both the Aggies and the Longhorns feature two of the most feared defensive players in not just the conference, but the country as well, between Cashius Howell and Colin Simmons. Both players are top 10 in the country in sacks, with Howell ranking third with 11.5 and Simmons ranking eighth with 10.
This is Howell's game to make those who might not know his name yet become aware of the destructive force he creates in opposing backfields. The Longhorns' offensive line has struggled this season, providing inconsistency, while Howell has been the opposite, averaging a sack per game. If Howell takes over, it could be a long day for Arch Manning and the Longhorns.
The Aggies travel to take on the Aggies on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT